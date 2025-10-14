End The Drama, Take Action: Rahul Demands PM, CM Over Haryana IPS Suicide Case

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family members of slain IPS officer Y Puran Kumar while dubbing his death as a “tragedy” and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take action against the accused cops in the Haryana IPS officer ‘suicide’ case and end the drama.

Rahul Gandhi also said that the suicide by then IPS officer has sent a message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful you are, you can be crushed and thrown away.

Rahul Gandhi, along with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and several other senior party leaders including Kumari Selja, state unit chief Rao Narednra Singh and others also paid hisnfloral tributes to the Puran Kumar.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said, “A tragedy has occurred. They are government officers, and the Chief Minister has given personal commitment that he will initiate action, conduct a free and fair inquiry, and initiate action… he said this three days back.

“The Chief Minister of Haryana has made a commitment, and that commitment is not being fulfilled, and because of this, his two daughters, the mother, but, especially the daughters, who have lost their father, are facing immense pressure, immense stress, and disturbance,” the Congress leader said.

He said that this is Dalit couple, and “it is absolutely clear that systematic discrimination has been going on for years, not for just 10-15 days”.

“Other officers were systematically working to demoralize this officer, to damage his career, and to damage his reputation,” he claimed.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that this isn’t just a matter of one family; there are millions of Dalit brothers and sisters in the country.

“The wrong message is going to them. What message is being sent out – ‘No matter how successful you are, how intelligent you are, how capable you are, if you are a Dalit, you can be suppressed, you can be crushed, you can be thrown away’, and this is not acceptable to us,” he said.

“So my message as LOP, to the Prime Minister of India, to the Chief Minister of Haryana… is to fulfill the commitment you have made to these two daughters, let their father’s funeral take place, and stop this spectacle for now,” the Gandhi scion said.

“I want to give this clear message to the Prime Minister, to the Chief Minister of Haryana – take action, take action against the officers (responsible for this tragedy), and remove the pressure on this family,” he demanded.

He also said that action must be taken and arrest should be made.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that a false case was put on Y Puran Kumar and demanded the state government to arrest the people amd start the action.

While responding to a question if the family had accepted the demand for the postmortem of Puram Kumar, he said that the family has given a simpme message and that is correct.

The Congress leader said that they are saying that they need respect amd you have disrecpted my husband and trued to end his career.

He committed suicide… but give respect after his death and if you are not giving rsspect after his death then it is not acceptable to us, the Congress leadernshardd his conversation with the family.

Rahul Gandhi backed the family and said, “This is absolutely correct, this is 100 per cent correct and this isn’t about the respect of one family, thisnis about the respect of Dalits of the country.”

The 2001-batch IPS officer shot himself dead at his home on October 7. He is survived by his wife, senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, and two daughters. The family has refused to give consent for the post-mortem unless action is taken against the officers named in the suicide note.

Kumar, who held an Inspector General of Police rank, accused 10 senior and retired police officers of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.