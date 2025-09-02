Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m

As the Yamuna inched up to 205.8 meters on Monday evening, triggering flood concerns across the capital, NewsX reached the relief camps in Mayur Vihar where residents from low-lying areas have been shifted.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Sanjay Kumar Ambasta, SDM of Mayur Vihar, assured that all arrangements are in place to safeguard those displaced.

“The arrangements have been done in a very proper way. People who have been shifted to the relief camps are getting two meals a day, and there is a 24×7 medical facility. Apart from that, civil volunteers are stationed round the clock. Everything is being carried out systematically for the safety and well-being of those who had to leave their homes,” Ambasta said.

Rising river, rising anxiety

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department earlier issued a flood warning after over 3.22 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage — the highest release this season. Water released upstream generally takes 36–48 hours to reach Delhi, but the sheer volume has raised the alarm.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has cautioned that the Yamuna may cross 206 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) by September 2, breaching the threshold that mandates mass evacuations.

Government on high alert

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh urged residents to stay calm: “With over 3 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathnikund, Yamuna’s level is rising and may cross the danger mark later tonight. But there is no need to panic. Delhi Govt is on high alert, and teams are on the ground.”

Relief camps step up

For now, attention is firmly on the relief shelters. With memories of the 2023 floods still fresh — when over 25,000 people were displaced — officials are keen to highlight preparedness.

Ambasta reiterated: “The government is committed to ensuring that no one suffers due to the rise in water levels. Every possible support is being extended at the camps.”

