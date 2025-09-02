LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m

Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m

The water levels in Yamuna has increased up to 205.8 meters on Monday (September 1, 2025) evening. This has led to flood concerns across the capital. NewsX reached the relief camps in Mayur Vihar where residents from low-lying areas have been shifted. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Sanjay Kumar Ambasta, SDM of Mayur Vihar, assured that all arrangements are in place to safeguard those displaced.

Rising levels in Yamuna (Photo Credit- ANI)
Rising levels in Yamuna (Photo Credit- ANI)

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last updated: September 2, 2025 16:23:55 IST

As the Yamuna inched up to 205.8 meters on Monday evening, triggering flood concerns across the capital, NewsX reached the relief camps in Mayur Vihar where residents from low-lying areas have been shifted.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Sanjay Kumar Ambasta, SDM of Mayur Vihar, assured that all arrangements are in place to safeguard those displaced.

“The arrangements have been done in a very proper way. People who have been shifted to the relief camps are getting two meals a day, and there is a 24×7 medical facility. Apart from that, civil volunteers are stationed round the clock. Everything is being carried out systematically for the safety and well-being of those who had to leave their homes,” Ambasta said.

Rising river, rising anxiety

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department earlier issued a flood warning after over 3.22 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage — the highest release this season. Water released upstream generally takes 36–48 hours to reach Delhi, but the sheer volume has raised the alarm.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has cautioned that the Yamuna may cross 206 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) by September 2, breaching the threshold that mandates mass evacuations.

Government on high alert

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh urged residents to stay calm: “With over 3 lakh cusecs of water released from Hathnikund, Yamuna’s level is rising and may cross the danger mark later tonight. But there is no need to panic. Delhi Govt is on high alert, and teams are on the ground.”

Relief camps step up

For now, attention is firmly on the relief shelters. With memories of the 2023 floods still fresh — when over 25,000 people were displaced — officials are keen to highlight preparedness.

Ambasta reiterated: “The government is committed to ensuring that no one suffers due to the rise in water levels. Every possible support is being extended at the camps.”

Also read: Knee-Deep Chaos: Heavy Rains Bring Delhi to a Standstill

Tags: Mayur Vihar relief campsSDM Mayur ViharYamuna water levels

RELATED News

Bihar Bandh Tomorrow: NDA Calls For Complete Shutdown Over Abusive Remark On PM Modi’s Mother
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
EC Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over 2 Voter ID Cards, He Questions Working Of Commission
‘We Have Got What We Wanted’: Manoj Jarange Patil Accepts Government Resolution On Maratha reservation

LATEST NEWS

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
September 2025: Best Days to Manifest in September for Love, Money & Success
Federal Judge Halts Donald Trump’s National Guard Plan – What This Means for America
Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m
Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m
Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m
Exclusive | “Arrangements In Place, No Need To Panic,” Says SDM Mayur Vihar As Yamuna Rises To 205.8m

QUICK LINKS