"False allegation… I will complain": UP man after his phone number shown on Rahul Gandhi's PC

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): A man named Anjani Mishra on Friday said he had been bombarded with constant phone calls and now intends to approach the police after his mobile number was displayed during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on alleged “vote theft”.

Mishra said the Congress leader wrongly linked him to voter ID issues in Maharashtra. He stated that he had never been to Maharashtra and called the allegation false.

Speaking to ANI, Anjani Mishra said, “Rahul Gandhi made my phone number public in his press conference, which has caused me a lot of trouble. He implied that votes were stolen in Maharashtra and that my voter IDs had been deleted, which is not the case. I have no travel history to or from Maharashtra, so my voter IDs cannot be created or deleted in Maharashtra. This is a completely false allegation. He made a false allegation and also made my number public.”

Mishra said he has used the number for 15 years without any problems and now plans to file a police complaint, calling the incident a violation of his privacy.

“I am getting unknown, fake and fraudulent calls. I need to file it at my nearest police station because this is also a violation of my privacy… I have had this number for the last 15 years. I never had any issues. It was displayed in a fake manner, and I will complain about it,” Mishra said.

A day earlier, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a news conference in New Delhi and accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting “people who are destroying Indian democracy”.

Although the Congress leader clarified that the so-called ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ was still expected, he claimed that a “certain group of people” are systematically cutting the votes of minority groups who specifically vote for the Congress.

“I am going to show the youth, the people, proof that is black and white, absolutely clear that Chief Election Commissioner of India is protecting people who have destroyed Indian democracy. I will also show you the methods by which votes are added, deleted and show you how it is done,” Rahul Gandhi said during a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan. (ANI)

