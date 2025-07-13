First Monday Of Sawan: Devotees Stand In Lines In Mahakaleshwar Temple

Today markes the first Monday of the Sawan 2025 that started from July 11, 2025. On this ‘Sawan Ka Somwar’, devotees are in queue outside Mankameshwar Temple to offer prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of ‘saavan’.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu enters a state of Yog Nidra during the month of Sawan, transferring the responsibility of the world’s welfare to Lord Shiva. In devotion, worshippers dedicate the entire month to Mahadev. From early morning, temples witnessed a steady flow of devotees offering prayers and performing rituals. People observed fasts, recited mantras, and participated in special aartis. Devotees believe Mondays in Sawan hold special significance in seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for peace and prosperity.

#WATCH | Delhi | A huge crowd of devotees visit Gauri Shankar Temple to offer prayers on the first Monday of ‘saavan’ month. pic.twitter.com/0qIB0YOg0d — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

Aarti Performed at Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the special aarti held on the first Monday of Sawan. Temple priests conducted early morning rituals and opened the sanctum for devotees. Worshippers carried water and flowers, chanting “Har Har Mahadev” as they offered their prayers. Local authorities deployed police personnel to manage the crowd and ensure smooth conduct of rituals. Devotees queued up since dawn, and the temple premises remained packed throughout the day. Authorities made special arrangements, including barricading and water supply, for the convenience of visitors.

#WATCH | Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh | Devotees throng Shyam Nath Temple to offer prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of ‘saavan’. pic.twitter.com/N7cwf6rpOp — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

Devotees Gather at Shyam Nath Temple in Sitapur

Shyam Nath Temple in Sitapur also witnessed a large gathering of devotees observing the first Monday of Sawan. People from nearby towns and villages arrived at the temple premises early in the morning. Devotees offered milk, belpatra, and flowers on the Shiva Linga while chanting traditional hymns. Local administration ensured crowd control and organized drinking water facilities for devotees. Temple priests performed the aarti and distributed prasad to all attendees. The spiritual atmosphere filled the temple complex, with chants echoing continuously. Sawan Mondays continue to attract thousands of devotees across Uttar Pradesh every year.

Must Read: UP Police Nab Telangana Man For Rs 40 Lakh Matrimonial Fraud Using Fake Army Identity