LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi divorce Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > India > First Monday Of Sawan: Devotees Stand In Lines In Mahakaleshwar Temple

First Monday Of Sawan: Devotees Stand In Lines In Mahakaleshwar Temple

Temples across Uttar Pradesh, including Mankameshwar in Lucknow and Shyam Nath in Sitapur, saw massive gatherings on the first Monday of Sawan. Devotees performed rituals, offered prayers, and participated in aartis dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 04:28:27 IST

Today markes the first Monday of the Sawan 2025 that started from July 11, 2025. On this ‘Sawan Ka Somwar’, devotees are in queue outside Mankameshwar Temple to offer prayers on the first Monday of the holy month of ‘saavan’.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu enters a state of Yog Nidra during the month of Sawan, transferring the responsibility of the world’s welfare to Lord Shiva. In devotion, worshippers dedicate the entire month to Mahadev. From early morning, temples witnessed a steady flow of devotees offering prayers and performing rituals. People observed fasts, recited mantras, and participated in special aartis. Devotees believe Mondays in Sawan hold special significance in seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for peace and prosperity.

Aarti Performed at Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Mankameshwar Temple in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to participate in the special aarti held on the first Monday of Sawan. Temple priests conducted early morning rituals and opened the sanctum for devotees. Worshippers carried water and flowers, chanting “Har Har Mahadev” as they offered their prayers. Local authorities deployed police personnel to manage the crowd and ensure smooth conduct of rituals. Devotees queued up since dawn, and the temple premises remained packed throughout the day. Authorities made special arrangements, including barricading and water supply, for the convenience of visitors.

Devotees Gather at Shyam Nath Temple in Sitapur

Shyam Nath Temple in Sitapur also witnessed a large gathering of devotees observing the first Monday of Sawan. People from nearby towns and villages arrived at the temple premises early in the morning. Devotees offered milk, belpatra, and flowers on the Shiva Linga while chanting traditional hymns. Local administration ensured crowd control and organized drinking water facilities for devotees. Temple priests performed the aarti and distributed prasad to all attendees. The spiritual atmosphere filled the temple complex, with chants echoing continuously. Sawan Mondays continue to attract thousands of devotees across Uttar Pradesh every year.

Must Read: UP Police Nab Telangana Man For Rs 40 Lakh Matrimonial Fraud Using Fake Army Identity

Tags: lord shivamonsoonsawan ka somwar

More News

Radhika Was Not Okay For the Past 10 Days: Here’s What The Police Reveals
Bhasma Aarti On First Monday Of Sawan: First Somvar At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple
Historic Spell By Washington Sundar, First Spinner To Achieve This Feat in the 21st Century
South African President Suspends Police Minister Over Criminal Allegations
First Monday Of Sawan: Devotees Stand In Lines In Mahakaleshwar Temple
Cascarino Magic Fires France Past Netherlands to Top Euro 2025 Group
Netflix’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ Breaks Stereotypes: Male Ego, Virginity, Sex, And Extra-Marital Themes In Just 1.5 Hours
Chelsea Stun PSG to Lift Club World Cup in Style
Two Women Killed In Kentucky Shooting Spree As Police Shoot Suspect Dead
French President Macron Announces Rs 58,000 Crore Military Boost Amid Rising Global Threats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?