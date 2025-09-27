"For BJP workers, this election is about driving out infiltrators from all of Bihar": Amit Shah in Araria

Araria (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that this election is about driving out infiltrators from all of Bihar, promising that the BJP will drive out all the infiltrators from the sacred land of Bihar.

Addressing party workers in Bihar’s Araria, the Home Minister launched attacks on opposition RJD, claiming that Lalu Yadav’s only aim is to make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) Chief Minister in this election.

Amit Shah said, “For Rahul and Lalu, this election is about making their party win. It’s about making Lalu’s son the Chief Minister. But for all of us, BJP workers, this election is about driving out infiltrators from all of Bihar. Make the NDA win with a two-thirds majority, I promise you that the BJP will do the work of driving these infiltrators from the sacred land of Bihar.”

Shah further came down heavily on the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of committing “mass corruption” during their rule in the Centre and Bihar.

The Home Minister alleged that “Lalu and company” looted Bihar and committed numerous scams and frauds. Contrary to that, he said opposition parties are unable to level a single allegation of corruption against the Modi government, which has been in power for the last 11 years.

Shah said, “Lalu and company looted Bihar, committed numerous scams, and Congress looted the country by committing fraud, scams and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crores. Narendra Modi’s government has been in power for 11 years, and our opponents have not been able to level even a single allegation of corruption against it. We ran the government with transparency.”

Targeting Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD over the recent Voter Adhikar Yatra, Shah alleged that the yatra was conducted because “Lalu and company want voting rights for infiltrators.”

He further exhorted that the BJP’s resolve is to “throw out the infiltrators one by one” from across the country.

“Recently, Rahul Baba had come; he had also undertaken a yatra (Voter Rights Yatra)… he had undertaken that yatra because the Election Commission is removing infiltrators from the voter list of Bihar. This Lalu and company, Rahul Baba, all want voting rights for infiltrators. Should we give the right to vote to the infiltrators? There are so many people; does anyone’s right to vote get curtailed? No, because you are a citizen of India. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, whether you travel to Bihar or anywhere else, the BJP’s resolve is ‘we will throw out the infiltrators one by one’. Lalu and Rahul’s parties want to save the infiltrators, and we (BJP) want to throw out the infiltrators,” Shah stated.

Sharpening his attacks on Congress and RJD, the Union Minister said, “These two princes, one is Sonia ji’s son and the other is Lalu ji’s son, ask both of them, what they have done for Bihar. I have a long list of what the Modi government has done for Bihar. When Sonia-Manmohan’s government was in power at the Centre, our Bihar was given only Rs 2 lakh 80 thousand crores in 10 years. Modi ji gave 16 lakh crores to Bihar from 2014 to 2025. Dozens of roads, irrigation facilities, reopening of Barauni industries, Kosi-link project… if anyone did all this, it was Modi ji.”

The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar are seen as crucial, with the BJP and NDA facing off against the opposition INDIA bloc. Shah’s visit and addresses aim to galvanise party workers and solidify the NDA’s position.

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

