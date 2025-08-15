From Jet Engines To Semiconductors: PM Modi Charts India’s Self-Reliant Future In Independence Day Speech

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day, on this ocassion Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke from the Red Fort and focused on the paradigm-shifting ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ program and self-reliance. He urged the youth of India especially scientists, engineers, and professionals to focus on creating technology in India, stressing that India has to create its own fighter jet engines and complex defense systems.

Today, I want to appeal to the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals, and all government departments that we must have our own Made in India jet engines for fighter aircraft,” PM Modi said.

He also highlighted Operation Sindoor, which displayed India’s military strength. “Operation Sindoor showed the wonder of India’s defense prowess that left our adversaries bewildered. Were we able to do it on this scale without Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s vision? Our armed forces’ power, abetted by ‘Make in India,’ provided decisive action and unparalleled strategic dominance,” he further said.

PM Modi went on to urge citizens to take up the mission of self-reliance by opting for Made in India goods. “Let’s accept this shared responsibility to make the change and reshape the world,” he stated.

In a big revelation, the Prime Minister announced developments in India’s semiconductor mission, saying: “We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode. Made in India semiconductor chips will be in the market by the end of this year, designed by the people of India.”

Earlier today, PM Modi had unfurled the national tricolor at Red Fort after receiving ceremonial salutes from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Army, Navy, and Air Force Chiefs. A 128-member interservice guard of honour led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar had also saluted the Prime Minister.

