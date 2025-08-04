FTII Students’ Union Slams Decision To Confer National Award For The Kerala Story

The Students’ Association of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) condemned the decision to give the national award for the best director to Sudipto Sen for the film, ‘The Kerala Story’, calling the film ‘state-sponsored propaganda’. While the film also won the award for Best Cinematography, credited to Prasantanu Mohapatra.

In a statement released by the film institute student union, it read, “This decision is not simply disappointing-it is dangerous. The state has once again made its position clear: it will reward propaganda disguised as cinema if it aligns with its majoritarian, hate-filled agenda.”

The Kerala Story is not a film – it is a weapon

“The Kerala Story is not a film – it is a weapon. A falsified narrative aimed at vilifying the Muslim community and resistance, “It added.

The Kerala Story is set in the state of Kerala, narrating the journey of four women who are converted to Islam and are lured into joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). It has an undertone of love jihad in the narrative. Several Opposition leaders criticised the film, and the film has received poor reviews from many mainstream critics.

However, it has received support from leaders of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film performed well at the box office.

At the recently announced 71st National Film Awards, the film won two awards – one for the best director for Sudipto Sen and the second for the best cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra.

Cinema is not neutral. It is a powerful instrument of influence

Slamming the decision of awarding the film with national awards, the student body further said, “Cinema is not neutral. It is a powerful instrument of influence. When a

A government-endorsed body elevates a film that spreads misinformation and paranoia against minorities; it is not merely “recognising art”-it is legitimising violence.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised the film, saying that a film that discredits the Kerala community has been deemed worthy of an award. This is not a recognition of art, but of cultural corruption—using cinema as a tool to spread communal hatred.

Responding to Vijayan’s statements, director Sudipto Sen said to HT, “I think Pinayari Vijayan, sir, who is a very senior and seasoned politician, hasn’t seen my film. Had he seen my film, he wouldn’t have made this comment.”

