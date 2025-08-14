LIVE TV
Gallantry Awards 2025: 233 Personnel Awarded On The Occassion Of Independence Day

Gallantry Awards 2025: 233 Personnel Awarded On The Occassion Of Independence Day

On Independence Day 2025, the government honoured 1,090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services with Gallantry and Service Medals. The awards included 233 Gallantry Medals, 99 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service, and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service. Among the Gallantry Medal winners, 54 served in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 152 in Jammu & Kashmir, 3 in the North-East, and 24 in other regions.

Gallantry Awards 2025
Gallantry Awards 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 14, 2025 15:25:18 IST

On the occasion of Independence Day 2025, authorities awarded a total of 1,090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services with Gallantry and Service Medals. The awards include 233 Medals for Gallantry (GM), 99 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). The Medals for Gallantry are given for rare and conspicuous acts of bravery in saving lives and property, preventing crimes, or arresting criminals, with due regard to the risks involved and the responsibilities of the officers concerned.

Gallantry Medals Presented to Brave Personnel

Authorities awarded 233 Gallantry Medals, including 226 to Police personnel, 6 to Fire Service personnel, and 1 to a Home Guard & Civil Defence member. Among these, 54 recipients serve in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 152 in Jammu & Kashmir, 3 in the North-East, and 24 in other regions. These medals recognize officers for outstanding bravery during life-threatening situations. The recipients displayed exceptional courage in challenging circumstances, taking decisive actions to protect citizens and uphold the law. Their commitment reflects the highest standards of service and sacrifice in maintaining public safety and order.

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service Recipients

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service honors personnel with an exceptional service record. Out of the 99 medals awarded in 2025, 89 went to Police Service officers, 5 to Fire Service, 3 to Civil Defence & Home Guard, and 2 to Correctional Service personnel. The award acknowledges years of consistent, distinguished work that goes beyond regular duties. Recipients have shown exceptional leadership, dedication, and professionalism throughout their careers. Their contributions have enhanced operational effectiveness, strengthened public trust in institutions, and set high benchmarks for service discipline and efficiency across different security forces.

The Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to those who provide valuable service marked by resourcefulness and devotion to duty. Out of 758 recipients, 635 belong to Police Service, 51 to Fire Service, 41 to Civil Defence & Home Guard, and 31 to Correctional Service. This recognition goes to individuals whose consistent efforts have strengthened public safety operations.

Sixteen BSF Personnel Among Gallantry Medal Winners

Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also received Gallantry Medals this year. The list includes Deputy Commandant Ravindra Rathore, Assistant Commandants Abhishek Srivastav and Alok Negi, Inspector Udai Vir Singh, Inspector Devi Lal, Head Constables Brij Mohan Singh and Sahib Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajappa B T, and Constables Suddi Rabha, Bhupendra Bajpai, Rajan Kumar, Basavaraja Shivappa Sunkada, Depeswar Barman, Kanwaraj Singh, Manohar Xalxo, and Vyas Dev.

Gallantry Awards 2025: 233 Personnel Awarded On The Occassion Of Independence Day

