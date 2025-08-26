‘Gandhi Family Is My…’: DK Shivakumar Defends His Loyalty To Congress Amid RSS Anthem Row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday reiterated his undying commitment to the Congress and the Gandhi family while speaking on the controversy over his recitation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the Assembly. Amidst criticism, Shivakumar clarified that his remarks were made to make a joke on Opposition leader R Ashoka and not to praise the RSS.

“If someone has been offended, then I pity them. I want to ask for an apology, but not due to political pressure,” Shivakumar stated, reiterating that his life-long political loyalty is the Gandhi family and the Congress. “Devotee and God. Gandhi family is God and I am a devotee. “I was born a Congressman, and I will die a Congressman,” he said.

“Twisted my words”: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said that he had read a lot about political science and was keeping an eye on the histories of major political parties such as the Congress, the BJP, the RSS and Left parties, and blamed political opponents of twisting his words for political gain, He said, “Some of my friends are trying to take advantage of my statement and mislead the people, and it’s their loss,” he said, insisting that he had not done anything under influence of the high command of the party.

His decades-old connection with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also remembered by the Deputy CM, along with his resolve to construct 100 Congress Bhavans in Karnataka as “temples” of the party. “Whether I am present or not, I want my name written in the history of the Congress,” he asserted.

Political war over Chief Minister post

Shivakumar’s comment comes at the time when there is widespread speculation regarding internal turf war in the Karnataka Congress, more specifically between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the CM’s post. Shivakumar downplayed the issue recently, saying, “The answer has already been given that Siddaramaiah will remain CM. “It is not good to talk about it again and again.”

DK Shivakumar made his presence in the Voter Adhikar rally on Sunday in Bihar and expressed support for the movement against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He called Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bihar a “game changer” for Bihar while also demonstrating consistency in his emphasis on the role of the Gandhi family in Congress’s future.

ALSO READ: DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer