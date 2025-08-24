LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > “DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”

“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joined the Voter Adhikaar Yatra in Bihar, praising Rahul Gandhi’s visit as a “game-changer.” The march highlights alleged electoral roll irregularities ahead of the state assembly elections.

“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 24, 2025 18:35:56 IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday joined the Voter Adhikar rally being held in Bihar amid opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit was a game changer for the state.

“Rahul Gandhi’s visit is a game-changer for Bihar. We got an opportunity, and people will understand,” Shivakumar told ANI.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, resumed their ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ on its eighth day in Bihar’s Purnea district today.

The two leaders rode motorcycles during the ‘Yatra’, which seeks to highlight alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The Yatra passed through Panchmukhi Mandir, Forbesganj Road, Hope Hospital Chowk, Rambagh, Kasba Bazaar, and Zero Mile before reaching Araria. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahani were also present.

On Saturday, while addressing supporters in Katihar, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of “manipulating institutions” and “media” to hide the voices of the poor.

Raising the slogan “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd,” the Congress leader told the gathering, “This is not your media. ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd’. Now watch TV in the evening. You will not see this slogan. You will not see it anywhere. You will not see this crowd because this is a crowd of poor people. It is a crowd of labourers, a crowd of farmers…We must not let votes be stolen.

“Tejashwi Yadav, speaking at the same event, launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre over corruption. “So far, these officers and the corrupt government have taken Rs 4,000 crore only for getting residential certificates and caste certificates. The people of the BJP will use this money in elections. That is why corruption is increasing continuously,” Yadav said.

He added, “We will work to give a corruption-free, crime-free government.”

The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, covering 1,300 km across 20 districts, has been launched by the opposition parties to flag the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, which they claim is an attempt at vote Chori (vote theft). The march will conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are due later this year, though the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced the schedule yet. (ANI)

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav to Join INDIA Alliance’s Voter Rights Rally in Bihar

Tags: Bihar Electionsdk shivakumarrahul gandhiVoter Adhikar Yatra

RELATED News

India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion
Big Win for Petrol and Diesel Car Owners: Vehicle Validity Stretched by 5 Years, Here’s the Catch!

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”
“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”
“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”
“DK Shivakumar Joins Voter Adhikaar Yatra, Calls Rahul Gandhi Visit a Game-Changer”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?