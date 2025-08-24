Akhilesh Yadav to Join INDIA Alliance’s Voter Rights Rally in Bihar

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday confirmed his participation in the upcoming ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ being organised by the INDIA alliance, adding that the detailed schedule will be shared soon.

Addressing a press conference here the SP Chief said, “Yes, I am going to participate in the INDIA alliance’s yatra. The schedule will be announced soon.”

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joined the Voter Adhikar rally being held in Bihar amid opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit was a game-changer for the state.

“Rahul Gandhi’s visit is a game-changer for Bihar. We got an opportunity, and people will understand,” Shivakumar told ANI.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, resumed their ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ on its eighth day in Bihar’s Purnea district today.

The two leaders rode motorcycles during the ‘Yatra’, which seeks to highlight alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The Yatra will pass through Panchmukhi Mandir, Forbesganj Road, Hope Hospital Chowk, Rambagh, Kasba Bazaar, and Zero Mile before reaching Araria, where Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insaan Party founder Mukesh Sahani are scheduled to address a press conference at 11.30 am.

On Saturday, while addressing supporters in Katihar, Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of “manipulating institutions” and “media” to hide the voices of the poors.

Raising the slogan “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd,” the Congress leader told the gathering, “This is not your media. ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhodd’. Now watch TV in the evening. You will not see this slogan. You will not see it anywhere. You will not see this crowd because this is a crowd of poor people. It is a crowd of labourers, a crowd of farmers…We must not let votes be stolen.

“Tejashwi Yadav, speaking at the same event, launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre over corruption. “So far, these officers and the corrupt government have taken Rs 4,000 crore only for getting residential certificates and caste certificates. The people of the BJP will use this money in elections. That is why corruption is increasing continuously,” Yadav said.

He added, “We will work to give a corruption-free, crime-free government.”

The 16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, aims to raise awareness about alleged irregularities in the voter list, which opposition leaders have termed a case of vote chori (vote theft). Covering over 1,300 km across 20 districts, the yatra is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1.

Bihar Assembly elections are expected later this year, although the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to retain power in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, is seeking to unseat Nitish Kumar.In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, and HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

