Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations
Home > India > Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations

Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations

The Dwarka District Police carried out simultaneous raids at 25 locations across Delhi and Haryana, targeting the networks of gangsters Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vicky Takkar. Led by DCP Dwarka with 380 officers, the operation seized Rs 35 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, eight pistols, 29 live cartridges, and luxury cars including a bulletproof Toyota Fortuner and an Audi.

Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 15, 2025 12:35:40 IST

The Dwarka District Police carried out one of the biggest anti-gang operations of the year by raiding 25 locations across Delhi and Haryana. The crackdown involved 25 police teams and 380 officers under the supervision of DCP Dwarka. Out of the total raid spots, 19 were in Delhi and 6 in Haryana-NCR. The operation specifically targeted the criminal networks of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Vicky Takkar, who face multiple charges of extortion, murder, and arms trafficking.

Cash, Weapons, and Luxury Items Seized

The raids led to the recovery of a large quantity of cash, arms, and luxury goods. Police seized Rs 35 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh, and eight pistols along with 29 live cartridges and three magazines. A bulletproof Toyota Fortuner and an Audi car were also confiscated. Officers further recovered 14 luxury watches, laptops, iPads, walkie-talkie sets, and a cash-counting machine. The haul highlights the financial strength of these gangs and their reach across Delhi-NCR.

26 Detained, 6 Arrested in Crackdown

During the raids, police detained 26 people, out of which 6 were formally arrested. Investigators confirmed that all arrested suspects have direct links with either the Nandu or Vicky Takkar gang. The crackdown marks a significant step in weakening the influence of these syndicates, which have been operating in multiple districts. Authorities said strict legal action will follow against the accused.

The arrested individuals include several high-profile shooters and gang members. Pawan alias Prince (18), a shooter from the Nandu gang, was linked to the Rajmandir Store and Chhawla firing cases. Himanshu alias Machhi (24), from the Vicky Takkar gang, has seven cases pending against him. Another accused, Prashant, faces 11 cases and belongs to the Nandu gang. Rahul Diwakar alias Manpreet (25), a member of Vicky Takkar gang, is named in 20 FIRs. Ankit Dhingra alias Noni (34) faces 10 cases, while Praveen alias Doctor is the most notorious with over 25 criminal cases.

Tags: delhi-ncrRaid Ay Gangster Hideouts

Gangster Syndicates Bust In Delhi NCR, 380 Police Deployed, Raids At 25 Hideout Locations

