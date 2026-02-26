LIVE TV
Home > India > German Embassy Hosts ‘Climate Talks’ To address critical Environmental Issues

The German Embassy in New Delhi convened climate leaders to advance adaptation policy and resilience planning. With focus on India’s upcoming National Adaptation Plan, Germany pledged up to EUR 20 million under IKI to strengthen ecosystems in high-risk regions like the Himalayas and Western Ghats.

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last updated: February 26, 2026 11:03:08 IST

The German Embassy hosted ‘climate talks’ in New Delhi to strengthen adaptation and resilience as climate risks intensify in scale and complexity. The dialogue titled, ‘From Risk to Resilience: Advancing Adaptation Policy Pathways’ brought together policymakers, climate experts, think tanks and development partners to discuss governance frameworks, policy priorities and practical pathways to advance resilience.  

Highly Esteemed Dr Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India and Bhutan, opened up the event. Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMUKN) got in a deep conversation with Ulka Kelkar, Executive Director (Climate, Economics & Finance), WRI India at the event. “We no longer have the privilege of choosing between mitigation and adaptation. The less we reduce emissions, the more we must invest in adaptation, and ultimately someone will pay the cost, either today through planned action or tomorrow through climate impacts,” said Flasbarth.     

“Germany and India already share a strong foundation of cooperation on climate and environment. The next step is translating adaptation strategies into practical solutions that strengthen resilience on the ground,” adds Flasbarth. 

“Adaptation cannot be assumed to happen automatically through development. Climate-resilient growth requires deliberate upfront investment, otherwise societies end up paying far higher costs later through climate impacts,” she said, adding, “The climate risks scientists warned about decades ago are now unfolding in real time. This makes precautionary adaptation planning essential for countries like India as growth and climate resilience must advance together,” said Kelkar. 

A key focus of the evening was India’s forthcoming National Adaptation Plan (NAP), currently being finalised under the leadership of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Germany and India are deepening cooperation to support implementation of the NAP, particularly in strengthening climate resilience in forests, ecosystems and biodiversity. Under the International Climate Initiative (IKI), Germany has launched a new large grant project for India with a funding volume up to EUR 20 million. The project aims to enhance resilience in high-risk ecosystems across priority regions including the Himalayas, island regions, Western Ghats, North-East and the lower gangetic floodplains. 

The ‘Climate Talk’ concluded with an interactive Q&A session, reinforcing the shared understanding that climate resilience requires integrated governance, sustained finance and strong international partnerships.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:02 AM IST
