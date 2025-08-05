GK Question: Who Is The Longest Serving Union Home Minister Of India?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has become the longest-serving Home Minister of India. As of August 4, 2025, he completed 2,258 days in office, surpassing Lal Krishna Advani’s record of 2,256 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him during the NDA Parliamentary meeting for this achievement. Amit Shah took office on May 31, 2019, during Modi’s second term. He served till June 9, 2024, and was reappointed on June 10, 2024. In addition to his Home Ministry role, Shah also serves as India’s first Minister of Cooperation and previously held top posts in Gujarat and the BJP.

Longest-Serving Home Ministers in Indian History

Lal Krishna Advani served as the Union Home Minister for 2,256 days, from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. Amit Shah surpassed this record on August 4, 2025. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, held the post for 1,218 days while also serving as Deputy Prime Minister. Govind Ballabh Pant held the position for 6 years and 56 days, making him the longest-serving non-BJP Home Minister. Rajnath Singh also served for five years and three days as Home Minister. Shah’s tenure has now become the longest among all, including leaders from both BJP and other parties.

Article 370 Abrogation and J&K Reorganisation

On August 5, 2019, Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha. This removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The government then reorganised the region into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. This major decision marked one of the most significant actions during Shah’s tenure. He also supervised the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir, which was crucial for holding Assembly elections. The removal of Article 370 led to major changes in governance and law enforcement in the region, and Shah oversaw the implementation of new policies in the Union Territories.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019

Amit Shah led the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019. This law provides Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014. The communities included under this act are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians. The CAA became a major legislative move during Shah’s tenure and led to wide-scale debates across the country. The government has stood firm on its decision to support persecuted minorities in India’s neighbourhood through this Act, and Shah defended it in Parliament as part of the Home Ministry’s agenda.

Naxalism: Amit Shah’s Zero-Tolerance Policy

Under Amit Shah’s leadership, the government has adopted a strict policy against left-wing extremism. From 2009 to 2014, Naxal violence caused 5,225 deaths. Between 2019 and 2024, this number dropped to under 600. Casualties among security forces also saw a 56% drop from 2015 to 2019. In 2025, the government reported 90 Naxals killed, 104 arrested, and 164 surrendered. In 2024, 290 were neutralised, 1,090 arrested, and 881 surrendered. Shah has promised to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026. The Ministry continues to work towards this goal, ensuring better law and order in the most affected regions.

Crackdown on Terrorism and Improved Security in J&K

Amit Shah’s approach to terrorism has led to a 70% decline in terror-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir. Overall terror incidents have also fallen. This has resulted in a sharp increase in tourist visits to the region. On April 22, 2025, a terror attack targeted tourists in Pahalgam, reportedly due to Pakistan’s frustration with J&K’s progress. Shah’s policies have contributed to improved law and order in the Valley, with no recent incidents of stone pelting. The Home Ministry continues to monitor the region closely, with a strong focus on peace-building and ensuring public safety.

Triple Talaq Abolished and UCC Proposed

Amit Shah also played a key role in abolishing the practice of triple talaq. This law protected Muslim women from instant divorce and provided them legal protection. The government also initiated discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aimed at ensuring equal laws for all citizens irrespective of religion. These legal reforms became important milestones under Shah’s leadership. They focused on modernising personal laws and protecting individual rights. The government is continuing to consult stakeholders on the implementation of the UCC, making it one of the key focus areas of legal reform under Shah’s leadership.

New Criminal Laws Replace Colonial Legislation

Shah introduced three new laws to replace colonial-era criminal legislation. These include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), all passed in 2023. They replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act. These laws aim to modernise India’s criminal justice system and speed up legal proceedings. The reforms focus on ensuring victim-friendly and technology-driven justice. Amit Shah personally led the efforts to draft, pass, and implement these laws, which are now part of the Centre’s strategy to improve law enforcement and judiciary processes.

Peaceful Ram Mandir Construction and Ayodhya Verdict

Amit Shah helped ensure the peaceful implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. Following the court’s decision, construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya began. Shah oversaw the law and order arrangements during the process. The Ministry made sure that there were no disturbances and the verdict was implemented without any violence. The government maintained coordination with the Uttar Pradesh administration throughout the process. The temple construction continued as planned, and Shah regularly reviewed its progress to ensure that peace and public order were maintained across the state and the country.

Modernising India’s Police Force

Under the SMART Policing Mission, Amit Shah focused on modernising police operations across India. The mission aimed to improve Sensitivity, Mobility, Accountability, Responsiveness, and use of Technology in police work. The government invested ₹8,200 crore in police modernisation between 2019 and 2024. These reforms helped improve internal security and response time of law enforcement. The Ministry also introduced training programmes and digital tools to make police forces more efficient. States and Union Territories received assistance from the Centre to upgrade police infrastructure and ensure better coordination. The initiative continues to strengthen India’s security apparatus under Shah’s guidance.

NPR and NRC Push Alongside Peace in Northeast

Amit Shah pushed for the updating of the National Population Register (NPR), which is seen as the first step toward a National Register of Citizens (NRC). This process aims to create a database of Indian citizens. In the Northeast, Shah led several peace talks that resulted in important agreements with insurgent groups. Many decades-old insurgencies ended under these deals, bringing peace and development to the region. The Home Ministry continues to work with local administrations to maintain peace. The Ministry has also ensured that there have been no major bomb blasts outside Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

Must Read: CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s Good Governance Takes Medical Services To The Heart Of Naxal-Affected Regions