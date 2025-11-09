LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Goli Ka Jawab Goley Se': Amit Shah's Fiery Sasaram Rally Warning Sends Strong Message To Terrorists

At a Bihar rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans to double India’s firepower and build a defence corridor, vowing a strong response to terrorism. He slammed Congress and RJD for protecting infiltrators, promising Bihar’s development under PM Modi’s leadership.

Amit Shah in Bihar: Vows Double Firepower, Unveils Defence Corridor, Warns Terrorists (Pc: X)
Amit Shah in Bihar: Vows Double Firepower, Unveils Defence Corridor, Warns Terrorists (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 9, 2025 18:36:03 IST

India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the country has always retaliated to terrorism with powerful actions in the past and he even went so far as to say that the government was planning to double the firepower for any future attacks, all this while unveiling a new defence infrastructure in Bihar. Shah was speaking at an election meeting in Sasaram before the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11 when he dropped the bombshell that projecting softly through the “gola” India would answer any terrorist bullet fired. 

Shah declared, “A very potent statement of such kind has been made from the Shaktipeeth which is a sacred land. Terrorists firing bullets will have the reply, ‘hum goli ka jawab goley se deyge’. Are you aware of the location where this ‘gola’ is going to be made? PM Modi is to develop a defence corridor and establish an ammunition factory in Bihar.”

The Union Minister also contrasted the current government’s response to terror with that of previous Congress-led administrations.

“When Sonia, Manmohan, and Lalu were in power, terrorists would sneak in, attack our land, and then flee. There was no questioning. After Narendra Modi’s government came into power, we carried out a surgical strike in response to the Uri attack and an airstrike after the Pulwama attack,” Shah said.

He referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali national were killed, and hailed Operation Sindoor as India’s strong retaliation.

“In Pahalgam, our tourists were killed after being asked about their religion. In just 22 days, we carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ and entered Pakistan, wiping out terrorism,” the Union Minister said.

Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, of staging the recent ‘yatra’ to “protect the infiltrators” and said the Centre would work to remove infiltrators from Bihar.

He said, “Just a few days ago, Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav’s son initiated a ‘Yatra.’ However, what was the purpose of the yatra?… They started it to protect the infiltrators… Should there be any place for infiltrators in Bihar?… The infiltrators are snatching jobs from our youth, taking away the rations of our poor, and making the country unsafe.”

He said the opposition was creating a “vote bank of infiltrators” while the Modi government was focused on industrial and economic growth in Bihar.

The Union Minister declared, “Let the children of Lalu and Rahul do whatever they want. I, from the ground of Sasaram, assure that we will do everything possible to get rid of every infiltrator from Bihar. They have created infiltrators for their vote bank… they want to build an infiltrator’s corridor while Narendra Modi wants to build an industrial corridor. Our commitment over the next five years is to turn the whole of Bihar into a developed state.”

The 65.08 percent voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar elections was recorded as the highest and unprecedented in the history of the state.

November 11 is the date set for the second phase of voting for 122 assembly seats, and the announcement of the Bihar Assembly election results is to take place on November 14.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 6:36 PM IST
