LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation

‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation

Indian HR Priyavarshini M’s LinkedIn post about an employee resigning five minutes after getting their first salary has gone viral, sparking a debate on workplace ethics, professionalism, and whether “payday exits” are fair or a personal choice.

An HR’s viral post about a 5-minute payday exit has the internet split over professionalism vs personal choice. (Photo: linkedin, AnuMeena Care Foundation)
An HR’s viral post about a 5-minute payday exit has the internet split over professionalism vs personal choice. (Photo: linkedin, AnuMeena Care Foundation)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 07:35:51 IST

A post by Indian HR Priyavarshini M has become popular with netizens after she narrated a strange and provocative story from her workplace – an employee resigned exactly five minutes after receiving their first paycheck.  

In her post “Salary credited at 10:00 AM, resignation emailed at 10:05 AM,” Priyavarshini narrated how a company hired a new employee with considerable effort, trained him for weeks, and onboarding hours were spent with documentation processes. To her disbelief, the new hire left a mere five minutes after their salary was credited.  

“Let’s talk about professional ethics,” she asks, as she contemplates the ethics surrounding an exit this decisive.  For her, resignations like this equate to “A lack of intent, maturity, and accountability.” Priyavarshini encouraged professionals to commit to be honest, if one perceives they don’t like the job during training or probation period.  

HR clarified her stance

She elaborated: Professionalism in fact does not mean loyalty to a company, it means “communicating with integrity and respecting the time and effort others invest in you” as they keep the organization running. Employees caught in dissatisfaction should be brave enough to speak out, seek to clarify, or consciously plan their exit instead of turning their backs the day after receiving their paychecks.

Her post triggered a firestorm of controversy both on LinkedIn and other platforms. There were those who sided with her and argued how trust is destroyed and resources wasted through sharp resignations. On the other hand, defenders of the employee pointed out to the lack of attention to the workplace culture, unreasonable expectations, and role discrepancies all of which could lead to an unexpected departure.

Social media divide over HR’s post

Participants in the debate also focused on the rights of employees, social disapproval of resignations in the first few months of work, and the morality of ‘payday exits’ which is when workers time their resignations to just before the payment is disbursed. Although these are debates which have existed in the Indian corporate world for some time, this example certainly does serve to restore the debates to balancing the autonomy of the employee and the obligation to the profession.

Regardless of whether one perceives the episode as an ethical transgression or a libertarian choice, the debate underscores a universal reality of the workplace: effective communication, respect, and achievable goals are still the fundamental pillars that avert volatility.

ALSO READ: ‘I Don’t Care If I Am Fired…’: GenZ Employee Refuses Overtime, Shames Toxic Work Culture, Watch

Tags: home-hero-pos-10HR LinkedIn postHR Viral PostToxic Work Culture

RELATED News

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation
‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation
‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation
‘Got Salary, Sent Resignation’: HR’s Viral Post Opens Work Space Ethics Conversation

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?