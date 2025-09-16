Governance has undergone a decisive shift under PM Modi

Since 2014, the ap- proach to governance has undergone a deci- sive shift. Ensuring access to basic necessities—such as housing, water and sani- tation—has been a driving imperative for PM Shri Na- rendra Modi-led govern- ment, the implementation of which is being seen on the ground.

In the last decade, every household has been electri- fied, and over 4 crore poor families now have the digni- ty of owning a pucca house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Clean drink- ing water has reached over 11 crore families through the Jal Jeevan Mission. Over 11 crore household toilets have been constructed, achiev- ing complete saturation in rural areas. More than 10 crore families have been provided cooking gas con- nections under Ujjwala Yo- jana, safeguarding women and children from the health hazards of smoke-filled kitchens. Through Ayush- man Bharat, more than 34 crore people have been pro- vided free health insurance coverage.

More than 52 crore people have been brought into the formal banking system through Jan Dhan Yojana, enabling them to access financial services, such as small savings schemes, in- surance and affordable cred- it for the first time. Access to collateral-free credit has allowed micro-enterprises and young entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses—more than 47 crore entrepreneurs have been supported under PM MUDRA Yojana, and over 63 lakh street vendors have availed loans under PM SVANidhi.

As the foundational ele- ments of a dignified life are secured and the vicious cycle of poverty and debt is broken, over 25 crore people have come out of poverty.

A strong and stable India benefits not only its citizens but also the broader interna- tional community. The Modi government’s focus on sta- bility and inclusive growth promotes regional peace and development, contributing positively to global affairs.

India’s foreign policy un- der Prime Minister Modi has been both pragmatic and reflective of the na- tion’s civilisational ethos. The principle ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world is one family—is deeply in- grained in Prime Minister Modi’s diplomatic endeav- ours and resonates through the efforts to build a world that celebrates diversity, encourages cooperation, upholds mutual respect and seeks collective prosperity. India’s increasing confi- dence and recognition on the global stage are evident. Under Prime Minister Modi, the country has seen a rise in influence and stature, forg- ing strong international re- lations and becoming a key player in global affairs.

India’s successful hosting of the G20 Summit show- cased its leadership and commitment to addressing global challenges, particu- larly those facing the Global South. The unanimous adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration highlighted India’s ability to build consensus among a diverse array of countries, showcasing PM Modi and India’s diplomatic acumen and leadership on the global stage. Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has been pivotal as his government navigated through a host of significant challenges that it inherited upon taking office in 2014, along with new issues that have since emerged. Back in 2014, India was labelled as one of the ‘Fragile Five’ econ- omies by a prominent finan- cial services firm—a term that referred to emerging economies burdened with weak macroeconomic fun- damentals such as sluggish growth, soaring inflation, high external deficits and faltering public finances. Additionally, a series of sub- stantial corruption scandals seriously tarnished the cred- ibility of India’s governance, both at home and on the in- ternational stage. Through decisive leadership, cor- ruption-free administra- tion and agile policymaking, Prime Minister Modi ensured that India capably addressed the extraordinary challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted by a robust vaccination drive and crucial support for those in dire need.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently made bold de- cisions and implemented reforms with the national interest at heart. These ini- tiatives have strengthened governance, enhanced transparency and fuelled economic reforms, paving the way for a more robust Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leader- ship, India has experienced a leap in the creation and completion of infrastructure projects, even those that had been stalled for decades due to the lackadaisical attitude of the previous govern- ments.

New roads, railways, air- ports, metro rails and digi- tal connectivity have not only enhanced ‘ease of liv- ing’ for its citizens but also stimulated economic growth and accessibility across the nation.

Overcoming legal and governance hurdles, Prime Minister Modi has smoothly handled several cultural and civilisational issues that were left unattended for centuries. Recognising the role of regional languages, the use of technology has strengthened their use in education at all levels. Pro- motion of iconic tourist sites, enabling global recog- nition for traditional Indian knowledge systems, medi- cine, yoga and wellness areessentials in the story of the Indian renaissance.

With visionary policies and transformative reforms, India is progressing towards becoming a developed na- tion by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi. This vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ is driven by technological advance- ments, sustainability and inclusive growth, marking a new era of development under Prime Minister Mo- di’s leadership.

This book aptly provides a comprehensive overview of the Modi government’s transformative initiatives and achievements, which have been instrumental in shaping a new era for India. Best wishes to Dr Aishwarya Pandit and the contributors for their diligent efforts in capturing this significant phase of India’s history and contributing to the discourse on India’s path to progress. PM Modi had famously said in 2014: we have not come here to enjoy the fruits of being in power. We are here to undertake fun- damental and transforma- tional changes for India to realise its full potential. Indian Renaissance has truly begun.

Nirmala Sitharaman is an In- dian economist and politician. A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party serving as the Minister of Finance and Min- ister of Corporate Affairs of the Government of India since 2019.

This article is extracted from the Foreword of the book In- dian Renaissance: The Age of PM Modi, edited by Aishwarya Pandit.