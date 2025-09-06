LIVE TV
Govt to set up women's university in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Govt to set up women's university in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 06:36:07 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that the state government is working to set up a Women’s University to empower the women of the state, the Tripura CMO said.

He also announced that the present government has been trying to reduce the gap in Dearness Allowance (DA) between Central and state government employees.

According to a press release, CM Saha said this while addressing the 64th Teachers’ Day 2025 programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Friday.

“You may go into other professions for the sake of money, but teachers have chosen teaching profession out of passion and responsibility. Taking charge of the future generation, you have joined this noble profession. Teachers are like the roots of a tree, while students are the branches, fruits, and flowers that receive nourishment from them. Because of teachers, the country and the nation progress, as the foundation is very important. Teachers build this foundation through sacrifice,” he said.

He also said that before entering the classroom, teachers always try to give something new to students.

“In the teaching profession, mental, physical, and emotional energy is necessary. Teachers are inventors who instill knowledge and values in students. Teachers make students’ lives shine. They are the backbone of a nation, and people depend on them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the National Education Policy, which has been implemented in Tripura as well. New initiatives have also been introduced. Our government is working to bring in new reforms and recruit the best teachers through a transparent process,” the Chief Minister said.

As per the release, Manik Saha, who is also the Education Minister of the state, said that the present government has opened three new government colleges. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana, female students have been provided with scooters to encourage them in pursuing higher education.

“We must work for the progress of girls. For that, we have waived fees for girl students in government colleges. Our state government is also working to set up a Women’s University to empower girls. Many universities have expressed their desire to open campuses in Tripura, as peace now prevails here. We are trying to develop the state into an education hub. MBBS seats have also been increased along with the establishment of Dental and Nursing colleges,” he said.

He informed that earlier people had to join protest rallies for DA and DR.

“However, we have given 29 per cent, and now the total DA and DR stand at 32 per cent. In the coming days, we are trying to reduce the DA and DR gap with the Central government,” he added.

On this occasion, CM Saha handed over the Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Samman to Dr. Atul Debbarma, Eminent Educationist, the Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukharjee Samman to Samir Chakraborty, Eminent Social Worker, and the Maharani Tulsibati Samman to Pranati Debbarma, Headmistress of DC Para Hemanta Smriti Vidyalaya. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Govt to set up women's university in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Govt to set up women's university in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

