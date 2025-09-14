Grand beginning of faith and celebration: Vibrant Navratri 2025 inaugurated by Gujarat CM Patel

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 13 (ANI): Gujarat Tourism announced the much-awaited Vibrant Navratri Festival 2025, scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 1 2025, at the Gujarat University Ground, Ahmedabad. This year’s festival, themed Aahvaan Ma AadyaShakti, promises to be a spectacular celebration of Gujarat’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, and community participation, the Chief Minister’s office said in a press release.

The festival will officially begin with an inaugural ceremony on September 22, attended by CM Patel, Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, and other distinguished guests.

For the first time in Gujarat, the Garba performance area will feature a specially designed amphitheatre-style layout, providing comfortable seating and an immersive viewing experience. On the inaugural day, over 1,000 artists from across the state, including renowned performers of Prachin, Arvachin, and Rash Dandiya, will come together to present an extraordinary showcase of traditional Garba forms. These performances are being organised in collaboration with the Youth and Cultural Activities Department.

The venue will be adorned with Thematic Gates, including the iconic Kalash Gate, symbolising prosperity and devotion, offering visitors a visually enchanting experience while celebrating Navratri traditions.

This year, nine dedicated Garba zones have been introduced to encourage group participation, each accommodating up to 50 members. Tickets are priced at Rs 100 per person, with group bookings available through BookMyShow in sets of 25 and 15 members, providing a private and safe environment to enjoy the festivities.

The festival will feature a variety of attractions, including Selfie Points and Photo Zones, Maha Aarti, Kids’ City (Bal Nagari), Food Court, and Handicraft Bazaar, ensuring entertainment and engagement for visitors of all ages.

Tailored for children, Kids’ City will offer interactive experiences such as a TV Studio, Selfie Points, Games Zone, and VR Zone, fostering creativity and hands-on learning.

A total of 26 food stalls will present an assortment of local and regional delicacies, while handicraft stalls, allocated by GLPC (Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company) and Garvi Gujarat, will provide artisans with a platform to showcase and sell their handmade products.

A diverse range of artists will perform throughout the festival from September 22 to October 1, further enhancing the cultural experience. Details of the artist line-up will be announced shortly.

This year’s Vibrant Navratri Festival aims to bring communities together, celebrate Gujarat’s traditions, and provide visitors with an unforgettable festive experience. For more information and group bookings, visit BookMyShow and the Gujarat Tourism Website.

The artists for the 10 days include Sameer and Mana Raval, Prahar Vora, Kajal Maheriya, Yash Barot, Osmanbhai Mir, Narayan Thakkar, Jignesh Kaviraj, Abhitaben Patel, Payal Vakhariya and Lalitya Munsha. (ANI)

