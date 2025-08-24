Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter

Greater Noida police shot and injured Vipin, the main accused in the murder of his wife Nikki, after he attempted to escape custody on Saturday. Police said Vipin tried to snatch a pistol from an officer while being taken to recover a thinner bottle he had allegedly purchased. He fled near Sirsa Chauraha despite repeated warnings from police. Officers opened fire, and a bullet hit his leg. He was immediately taken for medical treatment under police security. Officials confirmed that further investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Family Supports Police Action

After the incident, Nikki’s father supported the police action against Vipin. He said, “The police did the right thing. A criminal always tries to run, and Vipin was a criminal. Our request is that the others should also be caught.” Police confirmed that more arrests linked to Nikki’s murder case are expected in the coming days. The father also demanded strict punishment for all accused involved in his daughter’s killing.

Brutal Killing in Front of Child

Nikki, a woman in her mid-30s, was allegedly tortured and then set on fire by her in-laws in front of her young son and sister. Her six-year-old son gave a chilling account, saying, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter).” Police registered a case of dowry harassment and murder against the husband and his family.

Several disturbing videos circulating on social media showed Nikki being beaten, dragged by her hair, and later limping down the stairs after being set ablaze. The visuals sparked outrage across the region, with many demanding strict punishment for the accused. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the videos and adding them as evidence in the case. Authorities assured that strong action will be taken against everyone found guilty in the murder.

Dowry Demands Revealed by Father

Nikki’s father revealed that his daughter faced repeated harassment from her in-laws despite fulfilling dowry demands. He told the media, “First they demanded a Scorpio in dowry, which was given. Later, they asked for a Bullet bike, and that too was provided. Yet, they kept torturing my daughter.” Police confirmed that dowry-related charges have been added to the case, along with murder and cruelty against women sections.

