LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > India > Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter

Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter

Greater Noida police shot and injured Vipin, the prime accused in the brutal murder of his wife Nikki, after he attempted to escape custody. Nikki was allegedly tortured and set ablaze by her in-laws over dowry demands, sparking outrage after disturbing videos of the assault surfaced online.

Greater Noida Murder Case: Vipin Shot Injured In Police Encounter (Exclusive Image)
Greater Noida Murder Case: Vipin Shot Injured In Police Encounter (Exclusive Image)

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 24, 2025 13:53:22 IST

Greater Noida police shot and injured Vipin, the main accused in the murder of his wife Nikki, after he attempted to escape custody on Saturday. Police said Vipin tried to snatch a pistol from an officer while being taken to recover a thinner bottle he had allegedly purchased. He fled near Sirsa Chauraha despite repeated warnings from police. Officers opened fire, and a bullet hit his leg. He was immediately taken for medical treatment under police security. Officials confirmed that further investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Family Supports Police Action

After the incident, Nikki’s father supported the police action against Vipin. He said, “The police did the right thing. A criminal always tries to run, and Vipin was a criminal. Our request is that the others should also be caught.” Police confirmed that more arrests linked to Nikki’s murder case are expected in the coming days. The father also demanded strict punishment for all accused involved in his daughter’s killing.

Brutal Killing in Front of Child

Nikki, a woman in her mid-30s, was allegedly tortured and then set on fire by her in-laws in front of her young son and sister. Her six-year-old son gave a chilling account, saying, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter).” Police registered a case of dowry harassment and murder against the husband and his family.

Several disturbing videos circulating on social media showed Nikki being beaten, dragged by her hair, and later limping down the stairs after being set ablaze. The visuals sparked outrage across the region, with many demanding strict punishment for the accused. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the videos and adding them as evidence in the case. Authorities assured that strong action will be taken against everyone found guilty in the murder.

Dowry Demands Revealed by Father

Nikki’s father revealed that his daughter faced repeated harassment from her in-laws despite fulfilling dowry demands. He told the media, “First they demanded a Scorpio in dowry, which was given. Later, they asked for a Bullet bike, and that too was provided. Yet, they kept torturing my daughter.” Police confirmed that dowry-related charges have been added to the case, along with murder and cruelty against women sections. 

Must Read: Husband Burns Wife Over 36 Lakh Dowry, What’s The History Of Dowry In India And Related Deaths

Tags: Greater Noida Dowry MurderPolice Encounter

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive | Greater Noida Dowry Death: Husband Arrested, Family on the Run
India Will Advocate Global South’s Interests As BRICS Chair: Indian Envoy to Russia
The Flavors Of Biryani: A Culinary Delight From Hyderabadi To Lucknowi Biryani
Ramayana is the Passport of Indian Culture, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Says
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: A Celebration Of Unity and Devotion

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Sattva Engineering Construction SME IPO Launches Soon: Here’s What Every Investor NEEDS To Know
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter
Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter
Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter
Greater Noida Dowry Murder Accused Vipin Shot In Police Encounter

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?