LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci donald trump 71st national film awards FED Meeting bjp Barack Obama aitana bonmati Ballon dOr bcci
LIVE TV
Home > India > GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products

GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products

GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 01:01:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI): The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers Federation has revised the price list for Nandini milk products following the implementation of GST reforms.

The notice regarding the same was issued on September 20, in which the prices of a total of 21 Nandini milk products were revised. These included Ghee, Paneer, Cheese, Ice creams, Chocolates and others.

“Revision of ‘Nandini’ milk products selling prices due to reduction in GST on dairy products. The Government of India has reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food products like Ghee, Paneer, Cheese, Ice creams, Chocolates etc., and the reduction is effective from 22.09.2025. Accordingly, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has revised the selling prices of ‘Nandini’ milk products. The details of the revised prices are provided below,” the notice from Karnataka Milk Federation said.

After the revision, ghee (1000 ml), which was previously priced at Rs 650, will now cost Rs 610. Unsalted Butter weighing 500 grams will now cost Rs 286, Rs 19 less. A 1 kg processed cheese block will be priced at Rs 497, down from Rs 530.

The reform in the Goods and Services Tax structure, which was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month, comes into effect from Monday.

The earlier four-rate system is replaced with a streamlined two-slab regime of 5% and 18%. A separate 40 per cent slab has been retained for luxury and sin goods.

In the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and dairy sectors, major brands such as Amul and Mother Dairy have also announced substantial price cuts, reflecting the full benefit of the GST reduction.

Items like milk, butter, ghee, paneer, cheese, ice cream, snacks, and frozen foods have been brought under the 5 per cent slab, due to which 100 g of Amul butter will now cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62, and Ultra High Temperature milk (UHT) has dropped to Rs 75 per litre from Rs 77.

Mother Dairy has also slashed prices on milkshakes, paneer, ghee, and frozen products. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bengalurugst-reformskarnataka-milk-federationnandini-milknandini-milk-products

RELATED News

Delhi HC issues notice on plea challenging suspension of Ramanujan College Principal
Lucknow: Man allegedly killed by woman's family over suspected love affair
Ashoka Thakur’s ‘Badi Hi Mushqil Se,’ Produced by Nisha K Thakur (Desi Tadka Music), Celebrates Love & Dreams
Amit Shah lays foundation stone, inaugurates development works worth Rs 144 crore of Kalol Municipality in Gandhinagar
Rs 10,000 Each To 75 Lakh Women In Bihar: What Is Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, PM Modi To Launch Soon

LATEST NEWS

Popularity may be a good thing, but being in the public interest is even better: President Droupadi Murmu at 71st National Awards
'Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi' screening in Patna, Bihar Ministers express delight
Air India Express introduces special 'Sattvik' in-flight meals to celebrate Navratri
Here's why PGTI suspended 17 professional golferes including Bhullar
Ryan Routh Found Guilty In Shocking Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump At Golf Course
GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products
WHO refutes Trump's claim linking paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism
71st National Film Awards: 'Kathal' wins Best Hindi Film, director Yashowardhan Mishra "over the moon"
Watch: HE DID IT AGAIN!! Shah Rukh Khan steals hearts, holds Rani Mukerji’s pallu at 71st National Awards, internet can’t get enough!
"There should be more officers like him…": Vidhu Vinod Chopra credits Manoj Sharma for '12th Fail's National Award win
GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products
GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products
GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products
GST reforms: Karnataka Milk Federation cuts prices of Nandini milk products

QUICK LINKS