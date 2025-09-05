LIVE TV
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel graces tree plantation program at Vasna Barrage

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 19:49:08 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): A tree plantation program was held at the Vasna Barrage compound in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative on Friday, the Chief Minister’s office said in a press release.

Ellisbridge MLA Amitbhai Shah organised a tree plantation program in memory of his deceased relatives, during which around 370 saplings of various species were planted.

Notably, with the support of the Irrigation Department and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, MLA Amitbhai Shah has planted and nurtured around 72,000 trees and plants at the Vasna Barrage compound since post post-COVID period. In this context, today, a tree plantation program was organised in memory of his parents, deceased relatives, and his wife.

The event was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibhaben Jain, State BJP Treasurer Surendra Patel (Kaka), MP Dinesh Makwana, Ahmedabad City BJP President Prerak Shah, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, along with corporators, officials, and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupendra Patel led a tree plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia ward on August 31, the Chief Minister’s office said in a press release.

Trees play a vital role in maintaining environmental balance and purifying the atmosphere. Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign encourages citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mother. In this spirit, the plantation program was organised at Ayushman Van by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the statement read. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: amitbhai-shahCM Bhupendra Patelek-ped-maa-ke-naamgujarattree-plantationvasna-barrage

