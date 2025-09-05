LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day

Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day

Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 21:53:09 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of ‘Teachers’ Day,’ Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over a ‘Prerna Samvad’ at his residence for the first time, interacting with 37 distinguished teachers from remote areas of 19 districts and recognising them for their outstanding contributions to education.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the initiative aimed to explore ways to enhance collaboration and provide students with contemporary, technology-enabled learning.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings for the occasion of Teacher’s Day and said that, according to the principle of karma, we must always continue to do good deeds.

“Thanks to teachers’ consistent and dedicated efforts, parents are now prioritising enrolling their children in government schools. Teachers remain a source of inspiration for all, and for a child, after God, the most important figures are the mother and the teacher,” CM Patel said, according to an official statement.

Teachers remain a source of inspiration for all, and for a child, after God, the most important figures are the mother and the teacher. He stated that vacancies for teachers in schools across the state will be filled promptly. He said that the government consistently turns challenges into opportunities to advance education, and urged everyone to adopt the same approach.

CM Patel emphasised that teachers play a key role in students’ holistic development and should impart both textbook and practical knowledge. Government schools, through the “Mid-day meal” and Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana, provide nutritious meals, boosting student engagement and nutrition.

He added that the nation’s future depends on its students, making it vital that every child receives an education. Teachers play a crucial role in reducing dropout rates and ensuring universal education. He also stressed the importance of greater collaboration with SMCs and local education advocates to further strengthen school development and learning initiatives.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing excellent educational facilities even in the schools of remote areas and has implemented numerous student-centric schemes to this effect.

Chief Minister held a ‘Prerna Samvad’ with Assistant Teacher Rajeshriben Prahladbhai Patel of Kheroj Primary School, Danta Taluka, Banaskantha district, Head Teacher Nitin Kumar Mahendra Pathak of Rangpur Primary School, Vansda Taluka, Navsari district, and Assistant Teacher Liluben Bharat Godhaniya of PE-Centre Kumar School, Ranavav Taluka, Porbandar district.

In their feedback, teachers emphasised the positive impact of the state government’s educational schemes.

On this occasion, CM presented certificates of appreciation to all teachers, lauding their contributions to education, and conveyed his best wishes. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bhupendra-patelgandhinagargujarat-cmprerna-samvadTeachers Day

RELATED News

Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day
Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day
Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day
Gujarat CM presides over 'Prerna Samvad' at his residence on occasion of Teachers' Day

QUICK LINKS