Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Wife Files Police Complaint Alleging Caste-Based Harassment Behind Husband’s Death

Amneet P. Kumar, a senior IAS officer, has lodged a police complaint accusing Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur and SP Rohtak Narendra Bijarniya of abetting the suicide of her husband, IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar. In her complaint, Amneet alleged systematic harassment, caste-based discrimination, and a deliberate conspiracy to falsely implicate her husband.

“Subsequently, most cruelly, just before his death on the directions of DGP Haryana Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, a false FIR-NO 0319/2025 under section 308 (3) BNS, 2023 was registered at Police Station Urban Estate Rohtak dated 06.10.2025, against staff member of my husbaud- Sushil and under the well planned conspiracy, my husband was being implicated in the said case by fabricating the evidence against him, which pushed him for his final anguish.” the complaint reads.

Amneet cited an 8-page suicide note as evidence of the pressures faced by the 52-year-old officer, demanding that an FIR be registered under Section 108 BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Y. Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh, was found dead at his Chandigarh residence in Sector 11 on Tuesday with a gunshot wound.

Puran Kumar faced caste-based slurs

“My husband repeatedly invoked the protection of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after facing caste-based slurs, exclusion from places of worship on police premises, targeted mental harassment, and public humiliation,” she wrote.

“I further want to bring to your notice that it is settled law hat Continuous acts of harassment, humiliation and defamation can constitute abetment. The totality of circumstances must be examined, not just proximate incidents. Administrative persecution can drive a person to suicide.”

“Further, the harassment of my husband on the basis of his Scheduled Caste identity constitutes a separate and aggravating offence under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. I am not only pleading for my family, but for the value of every hcnest officer’s life and dignity. This is not a case of ordinary suicide but a direct result of systematic persecution of my husband-an officer from SC community by powerful and high-ranking officers who have used their positions to mentally torture him, ultimately driving him to such an extent that he was left with no other option but to take his life.” the complaint reads.

ALSO READ: Haryana Police ADGP Suicide: Who Was Y Puran Kumar, Senior Police Officer, Found Dead At Chandigarh Residence?