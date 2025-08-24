‘Have No Remorse, Normal Fights’: What Accused Vipin Bhati Said In Greater Noida Dowry Death Case

A spine-tingling twist has emerged in the dowry death case of 28-year-old Nikki Payla, with her husband, Vipin Bhati, being the main accused. The media showed him videos of him assaulting Nikki, to which he commented; “That’s fair…it is normal for a wife and husband to fight.”

I have no remorse. I haven’t murdered her. She passed away naturally. Husband and wife have quarrels, it is extremely normal,” Vipin told ANI.

Vipin Bhati’s Denial

In spite of chilling eyewitness account from his six-year-old son, who claimed his father poured a liquid on his mother, slapped her, and set her on fire, Vipin denied involvement in the death of Nikki. He claimed she died of natural causes, even as viral clips depicted him dragging her by the hair and beating her up before the tragic accident.

Greater Noida Police fired and wounded Vipin on Saturday after he purportedly attempted to flee police custody while being led for evidence recovery. The officials said Vipin sought to take away a pistol from one of the police officers near Sirsa Chauraha and escaped in spite of a warning. He was fired upon in the leg and taken for medical care under guard.

Child’s Testimony Exposes the brutality of Crime

The most disturbing aspect of the case was a young child – Nikki’s little boy who saw the terrible event and his tearful statement “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta maara fir lighter se aag laga di.” These three sentences will forever serve as a terrible reminder of the magnitude of dowry-related violence that is still present in India.

Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who is married to Vipin’s brother, alleged that the family had continuously harassed Nikki for dowry. According to her, the in-laws had demanded ₹36 lakh, even after being given a car earlier. Kanchan also accused the family of torturing her when she tried to intervene.

Two disturbing videos of the attack circulated online one of Nikki being dragged by her hair, the other her limping down a flight of stairs with burn marks. They have caused a national outcry, and revived debates on women’s safety and the constant threat of dowry deaths.

