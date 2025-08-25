LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Healthcare Is Not Only About Treating Illness': Former AIIMS Medical Expert Says As New Delhi Gets Its Dedicated Living Will Clinic

‘Healthcare Is Not Only About Treating Illness’: Former AIIMS Medical Expert Says As New Delhi Gets Its Dedicated Living Will Clinic

A hospital in New Delhi has launched a dedicated Living Will Clinic to guide people through Advance Care Planning (ACP), enabling them to document their medical treatment preferences, appoint trusted representatives, and ensure that their care reflects their personal values even in circumstances where they may be unable to communicate their wishes, as reported in ANI.

Dr Prof Sushma Bhatnagar (Photo Credit- Apollo Hospitals)
Dr Prof Sushma Bhatnagar (Photo Credit- Apollo Hospitals)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 25, 2025 05:10:55 IST

A hospital in New Delhi has launched a dedicated Living Will Clinic to guide people through Advance Care Planning (ACP), enabling them to document their medical treatment preferences, appoint trusted representatives, and ensure that their care reflects their personal values even in circumstances where they may be unable to communicate their wishes.

The clinic will start from September onwards. This initiative marks a cultural shift in India’s healthcare system, placing compassion, autonomy, and dignity at the heart of medical decision-making. The Living Will Clinic will assure people that their care will always remain on their terms.

According to Dr (Prof) Sushma Bhatnagar, Clinical Lead and Senior Consultant, Pain, Palliative Medicine & Supportive Care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, and former Head of Anesthesiology, Pain and Palliative Care, AlIMS, New Delhi, “Healthcare is not only about treating illness, it is also about respecting an individual’s dignity, voice, and values. Too often, families are left struggling with uncertainty during medical crises, not knowing what their loved one would have wanted. The Living Will Clinic has been created to address this gap. It empowers patients to record their wishes in advance, gives families peace of mind that they are making the right choices, and provides doctors with the confidence that they are acting in alignment with both medical ethics and patient values.”

“The Living Will Clinic offers structured, end-to-end support, including individual consultations, family meetings, legal documentation guidance, and assistance in nominating decision-making representatives. A core focus is helping individuals prepare a Living Will or Advance Medical Directive. This legally recognised document safeguards autonomy by recording preferences on life-sustaining treatment, resuscitation, and quality of care,” Sushma Bhatnagar said.

The clinic will be led under the leadership of Dr (Prof) Sushma Bhatnagar.

This initiative comes at a critical time when medical decisions are becoming increasingly complex and emotionally difficult for families in India. By offering professional, compassionate, and structured guidance, Apollo Hospitals aims to ease the burden on loved ones, reduce conflicts in crisis situations, and ensure that healthcare decisions are not only medically appropriate but also aligned with the patient’s dignity and values.

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

