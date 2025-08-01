Heavy Rain Lashes Out On Delhi NCR, Waterlogging Witneesed

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and nearby regions early Friday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert predicting more rain in the national capital throughout the day. The alert extended to several states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. The IMD also warned of rising water levels, causing floods in low-lying areas. These developments led authorities to monitor the situation closely and prepare for rescue operations. Commuters in Delhi faced delays as waterlogged roads slowed traffic across major routes in the city and surrounding areas.

Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected in Delhi

IMD forecasted a cloudy sky over Delhi for Friday, with chances of thundercloud formation and light rainfall. The department reported that the maximum temperature may reach 34°C, while the minimum could dip to around 24°C. Though heavy rain is unlikely during the first week of August, IMD predicted on-and-off light showers.

Delhi’s residents continued to face humidity and overcast skies. Officials advised the public to remain alert and avoid waterlogged streets. Meanwhile, civic authorities stayed on standby to address any emergencies related to drainage overflow or localized flooding due to persistent rainfall.

Flood Waters Inundate Villages in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh, flood-like conditions affected multiple districts near rivers. The Gwalior-Chambal region witnessed one of the worst impacts. Water released from Rajasthan’s Kota Barrage and Nonar Dam caused the Chambal River to rise over four meters above the danger mark. The Kwari and Asan rivers also flowed close to critical levels. Hundreds of villages submerged, displacing many families. The state deployed SDRF teams to carry out rescue missions in villages of Shivpuri, Datia, and Bhitarwar. In Guna district, Army personnel assisted locals for a second day, using two helicopters to aid in evacuation and relief.

Rajasthan Faces Flood Emergency as Rivers Cross Danger Mark

Rajasthan recorded heavy rainfall that pushed rivers like Chambal and Parvati above danger levels. In Dholpur, the Chambal River flowed nearly 12 meters above the danger mark, submerging residential areas. Authorities called in the Indian Army for rescue and evacuation. Flood-like situations developed in Kota, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk districts. The National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) deployed teams to rescue stranded individuals. Emergency shelters opened in high schools and government buildings. Residents in affected districts received instructions to move to higher ground as the floodwater continued rising.

Beas River Floods Parts of Manali in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, torrential rains caused the Beas River to overflow, entering homes and shops in Bahang, Manali. Authorities reported that the river water threatened to wash away portions of the Manali-Leh highway. Local businesses suffered damage as water entered commercial zones.

IMD issued a heavy rainfall alert for Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. Emergency teams began assessing vulnerable areas. Tourists stranded in Manali received guidance to stay indoors. Public transport and intercity buses faced delays. Officials kept a close watch on river levels and blocked entry to risky routes to avoid accidents.

Kedarnath Yatra Halted Again Due to Landslides

Heavy rains and landslides forced the suspension of the Kedarnath Yatra in Uttarakhand for a second day. NDRF and SDRF teams rescued over 1,100 stranded pilgrims and moved them to safer locations. Officials held back more than 5,000 pilgrims at Sonprayag as a precaution. A 70-meter stretch of the Kedarnath highway between Sonprayag and Gaurikund suffered heavy damage near Munkatia. The IMD issued a yellow alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Champawat, and Pithoragarh districts. Pilgrimage authorities advised visitors to delay their travel plans until conditions improve and roads are cleared for safe passage.

