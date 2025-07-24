Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Collectors on High Alert

In view of the continuing heavy rainfall across Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has placed all district Collectors on high alert and directed them to stay prepared for any emergencies arising from the flood situation.

Despite being in Delhi, the Chief Minister has been closely monitoring the situation. He spoke to officials at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and reviewed the latest developments, particularly focusing on the safety of residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The CM has instructed Collectors to continuously monitor weather updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and ensure timely dissemination of information to the public. He stressed the need for regular coordination among all concerned departments and ordered officials to be available 24/7 for emergency rescue operations.

Revanth Reddy Demands Extra Emphasis On Vulnerable Areas

“All departments must function in tandem, ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to people living in flood-affected zones,” the CM emphasized. He also directed that special attention be given to areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), where several localities are witnessing waterlogging and rising water levels.

The Chief Minister issued specific orders to alert residents living near ponds, tanks, and other water bodies that are nearing full capacity. “Necessary precautions must be taken to prevent any loss of life or property,” he said.

Revanth Reddy Says Government Is Fully Prepared

Revanth Reddy has also instructed senior officials to remain in constant touch with district Collectors and continuously review the situation. The government, he said, is fully geared to extend all possible assistance during rescue and relief operations.

With more rains predicted in the coming days, the state administration is on full alert, and citizens are urged to stay safe and follow official advisories.