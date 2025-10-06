LIVE TV
Home > India > How Navi Mumbai International Airport Is Set To Handle 90 Million Passengers And Transform Indian Aviation

How Navi Mumbai International Airport Is Set To Handle 90 Million Passengers And Transform Indian Aviation

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL), a JV between Adani Airports and CIDCO, is building a smart, sustainable greenfield airport with 90 MPPA capacity, advanced cargo facilities, and global connectivity for Western India.

October 6, 2025 22:23:54 IST

How Navi Mumbai International Airport Is Set To Handle 90 Million Passengers And Transform Indian Aviation

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL), the special purpose vehicle that is spearheading the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) project, will revolutionise India’s aviation sector. Incorporated for the planning, development, construction, operation, and upgradation of the greenfield airport in Navi Mumbai, NMIAL is one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

A Public-Private Partnership (PPP) among Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.) with 74% equity stake and CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.) with 26%, NMIAL is dedicated to providing a world-class, sustainable, and future-proof airport.

Strategic Location and Scale

Located in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, 37 km away from South Mumbai, NMIA will help mitigate air traffic congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and act as a gateway to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India. It will cover 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres) of area and have two Code F parallel runways, four passenger terminals in the final phase, and a targeted capacity of 90 million passengers per year.

Advanced Cargo and Connectivity

NMIAL is also developing a fully automated cargo terminal, with a capacity of 0.5 million metric tonnes per year initially, expandable to 3.2 million MT. Infrastructure comprises temperature-controlled pharma areas, cold chain logistics, express cargo lanes, live animal handling space, and dedicated safety measures for hazardous materials. Its strategic location 14 km from JNPT Port, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust through MTHL, and 40 km from Bhiwandi places it in the league of cargo powerhouses.

Technology-First Approach

Designed as a 5G-equipped “Connected Airport”, NMIA will implement Digi Yatra contactless processing, IoT-enabled monitoring, automated baggage handling, real-time shipment tracking, and smart traffic management systems. And with the in-app “aviio” stakeholder app and seamless connectivity with the Adani OneApp for retail, F&B, and services, NMIAL is integrating digital convenience at every passenger interface.

Passenger Experience & Cultural Showcase

From boutique F&B offerings, duty-free complexes, and more than 110 retail stores, to interactive digital tunnels projecting the stories of Mumbai and Maharashtra, NMIAL is fusing international standards with local identity. The airport will also feature a digital art program, as a platform for presenting Indian culture to global audiences.

Sustainability at the Core

NMIAL is also dedicated to turning NMIA into a Green Airport, with 47MW of solar power, rainwater harvesting, recycling of wastewater, electric vehicles, passive cooling systems, and Automated People Movers (APMs) in its phased development. These steps will go a long way toward establishing a benchmark in green airport design.

Certifications and Global Standards

The airport is being constructed in accordance with international certifications, such as IATA-CEIV, RA3, ACC3, TSA, GDP, and AEO, to provide operational excellence and compliance with global aviation standards.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited (NMIAL) is not just constructing an airport it is establishing a world-class aviation hub that will drive economic growth, enhance India’s global connectivity, and revolutionise passenger and cargo experiences.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 10:13 PM IST
