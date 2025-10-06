PM Modi Condemns Attack On CJI BR Gavai, Says ‘There Is No Place For…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai after an alleged attack on him inside the Supreme Court, calling the incident “utterly condemnable” and saying it had “angered every Indian.”

The incident took place during a court session led by Justice Gavai. A lawyer reportedly walked toward the dais and attempted to remove his shoe, apparently intending to throw it at the CJI. Security personnel immediately intervened and stopped him before any harm was done.

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

He also praised Justice Gavai for staying calm and composed during the disturbance, noting that his reaction reflected “his deep commitment to justice and the principles of the Constitution.”

Eyewitnesses said the lawyer shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan) before being restrained.

Despite the chaos, Justice Gavai maintained composure and urged the courtroom to remain focused, saying such incidents would not distract him from his duties. The court proceedings resumed shortly afterward.

This comes days after the Chief Justice made remarks in a separate case about the restoration of a seven-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho. While dismissing the petition, Justice Gavai had asked the petitioners to “approach the deity directly,” noting that the site was under the Archaeological Survey of India. His comments sparked debate online, with some accusing him of disrespecting religious beliefs.

Reacting to Monday’s attack, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi strongly condemned the act, calling it an “assault on the Constitution.”

