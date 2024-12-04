How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis And From Which Cast Does He Belong? Top Google Searches On The New Maharashtra CM

As Devendra Fadnavis' name came forward for the post of Maharashtra CM, here's what people searched about him on Google. Read on to know how the questions looked like.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is poised to make history as he prepares to take on his third term as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. The decision was finalized during a crucial BJP core committee meeting on Wednesday, bringing an end to days of speculation and reaffirming Fadnavis’s leadership in the state’s government.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, serving as the BJP’s observer for the Maharashtra legislature meeting, formally proposed Fadnavis’s name for the role. The nomination was quickly supported by senior leaders such as Sudhir Mungantiwar and Pankaja Munde, solidifying the party’s unanimous support for Fadnavis’s return.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday, December 5, at 5 pm. Fadnavis will be joined by key allies Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), both anticipated to assume the role of deputy chief ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the high-profile event.

As Devendra Fadnavis’ name came forward for the post of Maharashtra CM, here’s what people searched about him on Google. This is what the questions looked like. We got you covered with the answers.

1. Who Is Devendra Fadnavis’ First Wife?

Devendra Fadnavis is married to Amruta Fadnavis, and has one daughter, Divija Fadnavis.

2. What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Age?

Devendra Fadnavis is 55 years old.

3. When Did Devendra Fadnavis Marry?

Devendra Fadnavis got married to Amruta Fadnavis on 17 November 2005.

4. What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Cast And Religion?

Devendra Fadnavis was born into a politically engaged Marathi Brahmin Hindu family in Nagpur. He hails from a Brahmin family. His father, Gangadhar Fadnavis, was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, and his mother, Sarita Fadnavis, was involved with the Vidarbha Housing Credit Society. Raised in an environment deeply rooted in political activism, Fadnavis drew significant inspiration from his father, particularly during the Emergency period, when Gangadhar was imprisoned for opposing the government.

5. How Tall Is Devendra Fadnavis?

Devendra Fadnavis’ height is 1.75m which translates to 5.74 feet.

6. What Are Devendra Fadnavis’ Education Qualifications?

Devendra Fadnavis completed his schooling at Saraswati Vidyalaya before earning a law degree from Nagpur University’s Government Law College. Motivated by a desire for deeper knowledge, he further pursued postgraduate studies in Business Management and secured a diploma in Project Management from the DSE-German Foundation for International Development in Berlin. These academic achievements provided him with the expertise to tackle governance and financial issues effectively.

