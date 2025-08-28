HP CM Sukhvinder Singh unveils India’s first state-backed Biochar initiative

India’s first state-supported Biochar programme will commence in Himachal Pradesh, with a biochar plant to be established at Neri in Hamirpur district within six months, an official statement said.

Tripartite MoA Signed

A tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Wednesday at Oak Over, Shimla, in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The agreement involves Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department, and ProClime Services Private Limited, Chennai.

The Chief Minister stated, “This project is a step towards environmental conservation through intelligent mitigation of forest fires, while also enhancing livelihood opportunities and awareness among communities.” The initiative aims to produce biochar using biomass such as pine needles, lantana, bamboo, and other tree-based materials.

Targeted Districts

Sukhu directed that the MoA be implemented within six months to benefit the people of Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, Bilaspur, and Solan districts, particularly areas rich in pine forests.

Employment and Carbon Credit Opportunities

The programme is expected to generate nearly 50,000 person-days of income annually through biomass collection and direct employment in plant operations. ProClime, in collaboration with the Forest Department, will engage local communities in sustainable biomass collection, paying Rs 2.50 per kg, with performance-based incentives.

Skill Development Initiatives

Skill development programmes will be organised with the university on safe collection practices, biochar applications in agriculture, and climate change mitigation. Over a 10-year operational period, the project is expected to generate about 28,800 carbon credits, boosting Himachal Pradesh’s green initiatives.

Sustainable Biomass Utilisation

Under the tripartite agreement, the collaboration focuses on mitigating forest fires, eradicating invasive species such as lantana, and sustainably using pine needles, bamboo, and other biomass residues for biochar production through pyrolysis technology.

The initiative will enhance soil health, promote carbon sequestration, generate and monetise carbon credits under international standards, and create local livelihood opportunities through biomass collection and skill development.

Investment and Roles

ProClime Services Pvt. Ltd. will invest up to USD 1 million in the phased implementation of the project. The Forest Department will coordinate sustainable biomass collection, provide permits and concessions, and ensure regulatory compliance. The University will provide three acres of land at Neri, Hamirpur, for the plant and storage, support approvals, and conduct research on biochar applications in agriculture.

Biochar and ProClime

Biochar, derived from forest and farm-based biomass, has wide applications in agriculture, metallurgy, and other industries. ProClime Services Pvt. Ltd., specialising in biochar production, carbon credit generation, and climate mitigation projects, will make the necessary capital investment to set up and operate the project.

MLA Suresh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant, PCCF (HoFF) Sanjay Sood, Vice Chancellor Dr Rajeshwar Thakur, and representatives of ProClime were present at the signing ceremony. (Inputs from ANI)