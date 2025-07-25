Home > India > Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed

Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed

During Bonalu celebrations, Hyderabad's SHE Teams arrested 644 individuals for harassment, including 92 minors. Five men were sentenced to seven days in jail by a local court for misbehaving with women. The city police urged citizens to stay alert and report incidents via the Hawk Eye app.

Hyderabad SHE Teams crack down on harassment during Bonalu, nabbing 644 offenders. (Canva image used for representation only)
Hyderabad SHE Teams crack down on harassment during Bonalu, nabbing 644 offenders. (Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: July 25, 2025 17:22:00 IST

Hyderabad, Telangana: In a significant move to ensure women’s safety during the Bonalu festival celebrations, the SHE Teams of Hyderabad City Police intensified surveillance and preventive operations across major temple venues and festive gatherings in the city. Their deployment at prominent locations such as Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Bonalu, Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu (Secunderabad), and Laldarwaza Mahankali Bonalu ensured round-the-clock monitoring to prevent incidents of harassment and maintain public order.

With vigilant patrolling, both in uniform and plain clothes, SHE Teams successfully apprehended 644 offenders for indulging in various acts of harassment. These included eve-teasing, inappropriate physical gestures, capturing images and videos of women without consent, and other acts deemed indecent and unsafe in public spaces. Out of those caught, 552 were adults and 92 were minors, NewsX has learnt.

In a strong message of zero tolerance towards such behaviour, five individuals were caught red-handed misbehaving with women devotees and were subsequently produced before the court. Based on the evidence submitted by the police and the nature of their offences, the ninth Special Judicial Magistrate of Nampally, Manda Murali, sentenced all five to seven days of imprisonment under Section 70(c) of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

The convicted individuals include:

1. Ram Anand, S/o Ghansham (51 years)

2. Nilakanth, S/o Channabushappa (48 years)

3. Balraju, S/o Shankar (36 years)

4. Lakshman, S/o Viswanath (42 years)

 5. Dinesh, S/o Krishna (34 years)

This strict action by Hyderabad Police comes as the city administration seeks to create a safe and respectful environment for women, especially during public events and religious festivities.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious or inappropriate behaviour immediately via the Hawk Eye app or by contacting the police control room.

ALSO READ: Tripura Man Walks To Delhi Demanding Greater Tipraland And Action Against Illegal Infiltration

RELATED News

12 Indians Missing In Russia: AAP RS MP Sant Seechewal Raises Alarm Over Stranded Indians In Russia In Parliament, Govt Responds
Tripura Man Walks To Delhi Demanding Greater Tipraland And Action Against Illegal Infiltration
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 Key Highlights: Discussion On Operation Sindoor Decided And Other Big News
CM Revanth Reddy Orders High Alert Across Telangana Amid Heavy Rains
YSRCP Demands CBI Probe After Rejecting Vaikunta Ekadasi Stampede Report

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed
Could A ₹15,000 Monthly SIP Make You A Crorepati Faster?
France’s Move to Recognise Palestinian State Draws Backlash from Israel and the US
Barcelona Heads to Asia: Flick Names 30 Man Squad as Preseason Tour Finally Takes Off
Satya Nadella on Microsoft’s ‘Enigma of Success’: Thriving Business Amid Layoffs ‘Weighing Heavily’ on Him
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared
Rishabh Pant’s Pain, India’s Predicament: Why a Replacement Isn’t Allowed Under ICC Rules
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Result Date and Time, Key Details
Resident Alien Cancelled: Season Four Marks The End Of Sci-Fi Comedy
YSRCP Demands CBI Probe After Rejecting Vaikunta Ekadasi Stampede Report
Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed
Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed
Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed
Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?