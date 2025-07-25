Hyderabad SHE Teams Nab 644 for Harassment During Bonalu Festival; 5 Jailed

Hyderabad, Telangana: In a significant move to ensure women’s safety during the Bonalu festival celebrations, the SHE Teams of Hyderabad City Police intensified surveillance and preventive operations across major temple venues and festive gatherings in the city. Their deployment at prominent locations such as Golconda Bonalu, Balkampet Yellamma Bonalu, Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu (Secunderabad), and Laldarwaza Mahankali Bonalu ensured round-the-clock monitoring to prevent incidents of harassment and maintain public order.

With vigilant patrolling, both in uniform and plain clothes, SHE Teams successfully apprehended 644 offenders for indulging in various acts of harassment. These included eve-teasing, inappropriate physical gestures, capturing images and videos of women without consent, and other acts deemed indecent and unsafe in public spaces. Out of those caught, 552 were adults and 92 were minors, NewsX has learnt.

In a strong message of zero tolerance towards such behaviour, five individuals were caught red-handed misbehaving with women devotees and were subsequently produced before the court. Based on the evidence submitted by the police and the nature of their offences, the ninth Special Judicial Magistrate of Nampally, Manda Murali, sentenced all five to seven days of imprisonment under Section 70(c) of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

The convicted individuals include:

1. Ram Anand, S/o Ghansham (51 years)

2. Nilakanth, S/o Channabushappa (48 years)

3. Balraju, S/o Shankar (36 years)

4. Lakshman, S/o Viswanath (42 years)

5. Dinesh, S/o Krishna (34 years)

This strict action by Hyderabad Police comes as the city administration seeks to create a safe and respectful environment for women, especially during public events and religious festivities.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious or inappropriate behaviour immediately via the Hawk Eye app or by contacting the police control room.

ALSO READ: Tripura Man Walks To Delhi Demanding Greater Tipraland And Action Against Illegal Infiltration