Hyderabad Shocker: Two Youngsters Found Dead In Auto Near Rahman Hotel; Police Probe Intensifies

It was early Wednesday when a very disturbing event was revealed to the world. Two teenagers were discovered dead in a passenger car close to Rahman Hotel and under the jurisdiction of the Chandrayangutta police station in Hyderabad. The finding was unbelievable for the nearby residents, and the police hurried to the scene as the first people who were there, the bystanders, had alerted them about the bodies.

As per initial reports, both the victims were pronounced dead after being found non-responsive. A police officer from Chandrayangutta station stated, “A case has been registered and we are on the matter.”

In a similar incident in October, a woman was found dead with injuries on her face and body in front of Sri Sathya Tiffin and Meals Centre, opposite Imperial House Apartments, Begumpet, police said. The deceased was identified as Lisa, and was believed to be in her early thirties, police said. “On Thursday, at approximately 7:20 AM, they were alerted about an unconscious woman lying in front of Sri Sathya Tiffin and Meals Centre, opposite Imperial House Apartments, Begumpet. Upon arrival, he discovered the woman, later identified as Lisa, aged about 30-35 years and said to be an Assamese, lying with injuries over her face and other parts of her body. She was found dead at the scene, with a quarter liquor bottle and some food items beside her,” said a police official.

A murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on the account of the complaint made by Potamachetti Pandu, the tea stall owner in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The complainant, who identified Lisa as a familiar local face, doubts that her death was accidental, believing that she might have been killed by some strangers. Police immediately took action based on the report, and the Clues team went to the location to investigate. The case is under the supervision of Panjagutta Inspector of Police, M Ramakrishna, according to the police. Further investigation is still in progress.

All Inputs from ANI.

