LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email hyderabad ajit-pawar AI Chatbot Iran news crime news elon musk DOJ Pakistan bankruptcy Epstein 2009 email
LIVE TV
Home > India > Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

A Hyderabad family tragedy unfolded early Saturday after a software professional and her two teenage children were found dead on railway tracks. Police suspect suicide after a loco pilot alerted authorities near Cherlapally in the early hours.

Hyderabad suicide: Software professional and two children found dead on railway tracks near Cherlapally; police suspect suicide, probe on. Photo: X.
Hyderabad suicide: Software professional and two children found dead on railway tracks near Cherlapally; police suspect suicide, probe on. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 31, 2026 17:26:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Hyderabad Suicide: A 38-year-old software professional and her two teenage children were found dead along the railway tracks between Cherlapally and Ghatkesar railway stations on Saturday, police said, suspecting the incident to be a case of suicide, according to reports.

You Might Be Interested In

The deceased included the woman, her 18-year-old daughter who was studying in Class 12, and her 17-year-old son, a Class 11 student. The family resided in Harithaharam Colony in the Boduppal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana.

Hyderabad Suicide: Loco Pilot Alerted Authorities in Early Hours

According to police, the railway authorities were alerted around 12:40 am on Saturday after a loco pilot of a goods train travelling on the adjacent track noticed three bodies lying on the MMTS railway line near Cherlapally railway station.

You Might Be Interested In

Following the alert, officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and secured the area.

Mutilated Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem

Police told HT that the bodies were found in a mutilated condition and were subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“We have shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for post-mortem examination. We have informed the family members and through them, we shall find out the causes of the death,” a railway police official said told HT.

Suicide Angle Under Investigation

A senior official from the Secunderabad General Railway Police (GRP) told HT that the preliminary findings pointed towards suicide.

“We suspect that they died by suicide,” the official said, adding, “Preliminary findings suggest suicide as no train tickets were found with the victims, indicating they did not intend to travel.”

All About The Hyderabad Family

Police identified the woman as a software professional who earned a decent salary. Her husband works for a ceramic company in Nellore and was not at home at the time of the incident, officials told HT.

Initial inquiries conducted among neighbours revealed no indication of financial distress within the family. Police noted that both children were studying in good schools and the family appeared financially stable.

Further investigation is underway as police await the post-mortem reports to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths.

Also Read: Karnataka Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents, Sister, Buries Bodies Inside Home, Lives With Them – Who Is The Accused Akshay?

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 5:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-8hyderabadhyderabad newsHyderabad policeSuicideTelangana news

RELATED News

‘Took Medicine For 7 days’: Delhi Man Critical After Following AI Chatbot’s Advice To Use HIV preventive Drugs Without Doctor’s Prescription- What Exactly Happened?

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Here’s How To Apply Online, Important Dates, Vacancies, Criteria | Key Details Inside

Karnataka Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents, Sister, Buries Bodies Inside Home, Lives With Them – Who Is The Accused Akshay?

Four Jalandhar Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead of PM Modi’s Punjab Visit, Emails Contain Anti-Government, Pro-Khalistani Message

Power Tussle In NCP? After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Pawar Vs Pawar Erupts – Is Sunetra Pawar’s ‘Hasty’ Swearing-In An Attempt To Block Sharad Pawar’s NCP Comeback?

LATEST NEWS

Australian Open 2026 Final: Elena Rybakina Beats Aryna Sabalenka to Clinch Her Maiden AO Title

World’s First ‘Gold Street’ Coming Up In Dubai, 1,000+ Retailers To Be Housed – Here’s All You Need to Know

WATCH Video: Sanju Samson Fans Erect Massive 40-Feet Cutout Ahead of IND vs NZ 5th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

Why Is Iran Conducting Live-Fire Drills In The Strait Of Hormuz? Importance Of The World’s Most Important Chokepoint

IPS Academy’s Vishal Dhakad Wins Gold at World Raw Powerlifting Championship

Children’s Book Trust launches “Book Helps, Mobile Harms” countrywide campaign to promote reading habits among Children beyond digital screens

Check Your Apps: Google Removes 9 Million Android Devices From Secret Chinese Proxy Network, Check Details Here

‘Sweet Pea’, ‘Love’: Latest Epstein Files Reveal Friendly 2002 Email Between Melania Trump And Ghislaine Maxwell Before Her Marriage To US President

Samsung Galaxy S26 To Debut Soon With Upgraded Cameras, Bigger Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

IND vs PAK, U19 World Cup 2026: From Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Vihaan Malhotra, Indian Players To Watch Out For Against Pakistan In Super 6 Clash

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On
Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On
Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On
Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

QUICK LINKS