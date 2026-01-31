Hyderabad Suicide Horror: Software Professional, 2 Teen Children Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Cherlapally, Probe On

Hyderabad Suicide: A 38-year-old software professional and her two teenage children were found dead along the railway tracks between Cherlapally and Ghatkesar railway stations on Saturday, police said, suspecting the incident to be a case of suicide, according to reports.

The deceased included the woman, her 18-year-old daughter who was studying in Class 12, and her 17-year-old son, a Class 11 student. The family resided in Harithaharam Colony in the Boduppal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana.

Hyderabad Suicide: Loco Pilot Alerted Authorities in Early Hours

According to police, the railway authorities were alerted around 12:40 am on Saturday after a loco pilot of a goods train travelling on the adjacent track noticed three bodies lying on the MMTS railway line near Cherlapally railway station.

Following the alert, officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and secured the area.

Mutilated Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem

Police told HT that the bodies were found in a mutilated condition and were subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

“We have shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, for post-mortem examination. We have informed the family members and through them, we shall find out the causes of the death,” a railway police official said told HT.

Suicide Angle Under Investigation

A senior official from the Secunderabad General Railway Police (GRP) told HT that the preliminary findings pointed towards suicide.

“We suspect that they died by suicide,” the official said, adding, “Preliminary findings suggest suicide as no train tickets were found with the victims, indicating they did not intend to travel.”

All About The Hyderabad Family

Police identified the woman as a software professional who earned a decent salary. Her husband works for a ceramic company in Nellore and was not at home at the time of the incident, officials told HT.

Initial inquiries conducted among neighbours revealed no indication of financial distress within the family. Police noted that both children were studying in good schools and the family appeared financially stable.

Further investigation is underway as police await the post-mortem reports to establish the circumstances leading to the deaths.

