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Home > India News > Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe

Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat in Venkatadri Colony, Badagpet, within the Meerpet police station limits in Hyderabad.

20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death. Photo: AI Generated
20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 19, 2026 13:47:38 IST

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Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old girl took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat in Venkatadri Colony, Badagpet, within the Meerpet police station limits in Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death

According to Shankar Kumar, Inspector of Meerpet Police Station, “A 20-year-old BSc student named Himabindu took her own life by consuming poison following the sudden death of her adopted cat yesterday. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and handed over to her parents. A case has been registered, and the matter is under investigation.”

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Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family. Authorities confirmed that further investigation is currently underway to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the case.

Similar Cases From UP

A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district, devastated by the death of her pet cat, kept its body close to her for two days, hoping it would come back to life. When her hopes were shattered, she died by suicide on the third day. 

To cope with loneliness after two years of divorce, Pooja adopted a pet cat, which died on Thursday. She was unwilling to let go, so she kept her cat’s body for two days. 

On the third day, she locked herself in her room on the third floor of their house. Pooja hanged herself to the ceiling fan, with the dead cat lying nearby. 

Also Read: Who Is Aparna Rajat Kaushik? Mirzapur SP Targeted By Online Trolling And Vulgar Body‑Shaming Over Viral Police Video 

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Tags: 20-year-old suicide HyderabadBadagpet newsHyderabad latest newsHyderabad suicide caseMeerpet suicidepet cat death suicideVenkatadri Colony incident

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Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe

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Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe
Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe
Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe
Hyderabad Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Consumes Poison After Pet Cat’s Sudden Death in Meerpet, Dies by Suicide; Case Under Probe

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