'I Bow In Tribute To Him': UP CM Yogi Paid Tribute To Former UP CM Kalyan Singh On His Fourth Death Anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the Hindu Gaurav Diwas event organised on the fourth death anniversary of veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credit- @myogiadityanath)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 22, 2025 00:56:17 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attended the Hindu Gaurav Diwas event organised on the fourth death anniversary of veteran BJP leader Kalyan Singh. Paying tribute, he described Kalyan Singh “Babuji” as a leader whose life was dedicated to Indian culture, nationalism, and public service, adding that his legacy has today become the foundation of the state’s development. CM Yogi recalled that born in a humble farmer family in Aligarh, former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh imbibed the values of nationalism from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“As a teacher and later as a BJP worker, he devoted his life to Bharat Mata and Bhartiyata. “On behalf of the people of UP, every devotee of Lord Ram, and the state government, I bow in tribute to him,” CM Yogi said.
Highlighting his political journey, CM Yogi noted that as Health Minister in 1977, Kalyan Singh gave a new direction to health services. “In 1990, at a time of lawlessness, he restored order and emphasised good governance. As Chief Minister, he carried forward both heritage and development together.”

CM Yogi said Kalyan Singh sacrificed his post in 1992 for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and later took full responsibility when the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished, ensuring no devotee of Lord Ram was harmed. “With his courage, he paved the way for the grand Ram temple,” he said.
The Chief Minister added that today’s environment of development, good governance, and security in Uttar Pradesh rests on the foundations laid by Kalyan Singh during his tenure.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, the double-engine government is carrying forward his ideals. This is the true tribute to Babuji,” he remarked. Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi accused them of dividing society under the name of “PDA” “When violence erupted in Aligarh, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut, they ignored the plight of Hindus, Dalits, and backwards communities. Only the BJP stood with them,” he asserted.
He also accused opposition parties of threatening judges, undermining the Election Commission, and conspiring to turn infiltrators into voters. 

(EXCEPT FOR THE HEADLINE, NOTHING HAS BEEN EDITED BY THE NEWSX TEAM, WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Tags: fourth death anniversary of veteran BJP leader Kalyan SinghHindu Gaurav Diwas eventUP CM Yogi Adityanath

