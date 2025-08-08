LIVE TV
IAF Airlifts 18 CRPF Jawans To Hospital After Their Bus Skidded Off Road, Three Killed

Indian Air Force on Thursday airlifted 18 CRPF personnel to a military hospital after their bus skidded off the road amid heavy rain near Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 8, 2025 06:12:54 IST

Indian Air Force on Thursday airlifted 18 CRPF IAF personnel to a military hospital after their bus skidded off the road amid heavy rain near Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir. 

In a post on X, the IAF said an Indian Air Force helicopter swiftly responded to a distress call within 35 minutes of the request. “The IAF crew undertook multiple shuttles, airlifting the injured personnel, including critical cases with attendants, to Military Hospital Udhampur, “It added.

The vehicle carrying 23 personnel skidded off the road amid rain. Two personnel died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to three.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday extended condolences to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who died in the accident near Kandva in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

In a post on X, the Office of the Lt Governor wrote, “Saddened by the loss of CRPF personnel due to an accident near Udhampur. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed senior officials to ensure the best possible care & assistance.”

“Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of life. “The news of the martyrdom of CRPF jawans and several others being injured due to our army’s vehicle falling into a deep ravine in Udhampur, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely distressing. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families. The nation will always remain indebted to our brave jawans and their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans.”

CRPF IAF Indian Air Force

