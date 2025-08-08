LIVE TV
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month's Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Donates His One Month’s Salary For Relief Work After Cloudburst

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami donated his one-month salary for the disaster relief work following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarakashi. According to the Chief Minister's Office, relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing by the state government in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 8, 2025 05:25:00 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami donated his one-month salary for the disaster relief work following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Uttarakashi.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing by the state government in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district.

Rescue Operation Is Still Going On 

He also appealed to public representatives, officials, voluntary organisations and common citizens to cooperate in the relief work according to their capacity, the CMO release said.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has ramped up its rescue efforts in Uttarakhand by deploying 18 teams across the state in response to adverse weather and flood-related incidents, the NDRF said.

“18 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Uttarakhand. Four teams of NDRF have been deployed in Dharali; other teams are on standby. A joint operation has been launched to carry out the rescue operations. 274-275 people have been rescued so far, “It further said. 

More Than 150 Civilians Have Been Rescued 

Two days after a devastating cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the state, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday said that 21 more civilians stranded at Gangotri were evacuated by helicopter from Nelong to Harsil in Uttarkashi district.

Amit Kumar from Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said, “Our four machines are working in this operation. The Director General of Border Roads and our chief also visited here. At least 20-40 houses are still buried and fully damaged. So far, 150-175 people have been rescued by BRO, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF. A total of five bodies have been recovered so far.

(With ANI Inputs)

