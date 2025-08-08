LIVE TV
Home > India > NCERT Adds Chapters On Field Marshal Manekshaw, Brigadier Usman, Major Somnath Sharma To Its Syllabus

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has added chapters on the lives and sacrifices of legendary war heroes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammed Usman and Major Somnath Sharma to its syllabus for the current academic year, the Ministry of Defence stated in a release on Thursday.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 8, 2025 05:07:39 IST

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has added chapters on the lives and sacrifices of legendary war heroes Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammed Usman and Major Somnath Sharma to its syllabus for the current academic year, the Ministry of Defence stated in a release on Thursday.

According to the release, chapters on Field Marshal Manekshaw have been included in Class 8 (Urdu), Brigadier Usman in Class 7 (Urdu), and Major Sharma in Class 8 (English). “The newly introduced chapters aim to provide students with inspirational narratives of courage and duty, “It added.

Who Were They?

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was India’s first officer to be conferred the rank of Field Marshal. His name has been remembered for his exceptional leadership and strategic acumen.

Both Brigadier Mohammed Usman and Major Somnath Sharma were recipients of the Mahavir Chakra and Param Vir Chakra, respectively (posthumously). They laid down their lives in service of the nation and remain symbols of supreme sacrifice, the release said.

Chapters Included To Provide Students With Inspirational Narratives Of Courage And Duty

Through these stories and their inclusion in the curriculum, students will not only gain insights into India’s military history but also absorb important life lessons on resilience, empathy, emotional intelligence, and the importance of contributing to nation-building, the release added.

As part of efforts to establish the National War Memorial (NWM) as a prominent national landmark, the Ministry of Defence has partnered with the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to integrate NWM and related references into the school curriculum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National War Memorial to the nation on 25 February 2019, located in the iconic Central Vista ‘C’ Hexagon, India Gate, New Delhi.

Tags: Mohammed Usman, NCERT, Sam Manekshaw, Somnath Sharma

