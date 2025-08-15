Iconic Speeches That Shaped India’s Parliamentary Legacy

Some of the most famous Parliamentary speeches in India’s history, from Nehru’s Tryst with Destiny on the eve of India’s Independence to Modi’s inaugural speech as Prime Minister in 2014. These addresses capture defining political moments, embody national ideals, and inspire transformative change.

1. Jawaharlal Nehru – “A Tryst with Destiny” (14 August 1947)

On the eve of Independence, India’s first Prime Minister addressed the Constituent Assembly, capturing the nation’s transition from colonial rule to self-governance.

“At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.”

2. B. R. Ambedkar – Final Speech to the Constituent Assembly (25 November 1949)

Delivering his concluding remarks before the adoption of the Constitution, Ambedkar warned that political freedom without social equality would be hollow.

“Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy.”

3. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – On Integration of Princely States (12 October 1949)

Patel defended the unification efforts that brought over 500 princely states into the Indian Union after independence.

“The safety and preservation of the independence of India is a sacred trust of the whole people.”

4. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee – On Kashmir (26 January 1952)

Speaking in Parliament, Mukherjee voiced opposition to the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“Ek desh mein do Vidhan, do Pradhan, aur do Nishan nahi chalenge.”

5. Lal Bahadur Shastri – On National Unity (1964)

In his early months as Prime Minister, Shastri reaffirmed India’s commitment to peace amid regional and global tensions.

“We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.”

6. Indira Gandhi – On Bangladesh Liberation War (1971)

During the crisis in East Pakistan, Gandhi warned Parliament of the humanitarian disaster unfolding on India’s borders.

“The way things are going, it looks as if a whole people may be wiped out of their homeland.”

7. Atal Bihari Vajpayee – Resignation Speech (28 May 1996)

After failing to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha, Vajpayee resigned as Prime Minister, emphasizing the continuity of the nation above partisan politics.

“Governments come and go, parties appear and disappear, but this country should remain immortal.”

8. Somnath Chatterjee – As Speaker on Parliamentary Dignity (2005)

In his role as Lok Sabha Speaker, Chatterjee urged members to preserve Parliament’s function as a forum for debate, not disruption.

“Parliament is the supreme forum of debate, not disruption.”

9. Manmohan Singh – On Nuclear Deal (22 July 2008)

Defending the Indo–US Civil Nuclear Agreement, Singh argued that the deal was vital for India’s energy security and global standing.

“We are not a one-issue government. We will proceed with the nuclear deal because it is in our national interest.”

10. Narendra Modi – First Address as PM (11 June 2014)

In his prominent speech to Parliament as Prime Minister Modi outlined his government’s priorities for inclusive development.

“This government is dedicated to the poor, to the youth, to the villages, and to the farmers of India.”

11. Arun Jaitley – On GST Bill Passage (8 August 2016)

As Finance Minister, Jaitley hailed the Goods and Services Tax as a transformative reform for India’s economy.

“The GST is a historic economic reform that will create one India, one tax, one market.”

12. Sushma Swaraj – On Doklam Standoff (2017)

Responding to tensions with China, Swaraj reaffirmed India’s uncompromising stance on sovereignty and security.

“India will not compromise on its security and territorial integrity.”

13. Ram Nath Kovind – First Address as President to Parliament (25 July 2017)

In his inaugural address, Kovind stressed the role of citizens in nation-building.

“Nations are built by disciplined and dedicated citizens.”

14. Pranab Mukherjee – Farewell Speech as President (23 July 2017)

In his final address to Parliament, Mukherjee reminded lawmakers of the institution’s purpose as a place for reasoned debate.

“Parliament is a place for deliberation, not agitation.”

15. Gopalkrishna Gokhale – Budget Speech in Imperial Legislative Council (1902) (Pre-Independence but Parliament heritage)

Speaking during colonial rule, Gokhale highlighted Bengal’s role as a thought leader in India’s political awakening.

“What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow.”

Also Read: Shadows of Courage: Untold Stories of India’s Bravehearts