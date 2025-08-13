LIVE TV
Independence Day 2025: Delhi Metro Steps Up Checks, Advises Extra Travel Time

Independence Day 2025: Delhi Metro Steps Up Checks, Advises Extra Travel Time

Delhi Metro has intensified CISF-led security checks ahead of the 79th Independence Day. Commuters may face longer queues till Aug 16 and are advised to plan extra travel time. Security is also tightened citywide with AI surveillance and heavy deployment.

Delhi Metro on High Alert: Extra Checks, Longer Queues Ahead of 79th Independence Day (Representative Image)
Delhi Metro on High Alert: Extra Checks, Longer Queues Ahead of 79th Independence Day (Representative Image)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 13, 2025 07:35:28 IST

India is going to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, following this security in the national capital has moved on to high alert status. DMRC The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, has increased surveillance at every metro station, advising commuters to pre-plan their travels so that they are not delayed.

The security exercise, conducted under the supervision of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), will continue until August 16, including bag screening, increased screening and selective frisking. Therefore, passengers are requested to make extra travel time, especially in peak hours, since entry point queues are expected to be longer than usual.

Delhi’s security increased

Beyond the metro network, Delhi’s security apparatus has been tightened across key public spaces. High-rise buildings near the Red Fort, where the Independence Day ceremony will take place are under rooftop surveillance, with snipers and monitoring teams stationed to keep watch. Authorities have also rolled out drone detection systems, expanded CCTV coverage, and introduced AI-powered facial recognition cameras to monitor crowds.

Around 10,000 soldiers, including paramilitary troops and special commandos, have been deployed already across the city, the officials said. In New Delhi alone, there are almost 10,000 police personnel and 3,000 traffic police officers on duty to ensure unimpeded movement and security of citizens.

DMRC’s request to Passengers

Passengers are kindly requested to comply with security staff and have their belongings prepared for screening in order to facilitate a smooth process,” the DMRC said in an X statement. CISF staff have been added at stations to handle the crowd and increase checks.

Security has also been increased at Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway stations, bus stations, shopping complexes, and busy markets to avoid any untoward incidents.

For regular metro commuters such as office workers and students, the additional security will translate to altering habits. “It’s a little inconvenience for a big reason, everybody’s safety,” remarked commuter Rohit Sharma at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station.

Delhi Metro Independence Day 2025

