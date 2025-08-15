LIVE TV
Independence Day 2025: French Prez Macron Wishes India, Vows to Strengthen Ties with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 15, 2025 15:59:00 IST

Macron Wishes India on I-Day

Taking his official X handle, Macron penned, “Warm congratulations to the people of India on your 79th Independence Day! I fondly recall welcoming my friend @NarendraModi to France in February, and look forward to deepening our strategic partnership towards 2047 and beyond.”

On the other side, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, according to the Russian Embassy in India. 

The Russian Embassy in India posted, “Vladimir Putin sent greetings to President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state holiday, Independence Day.” 

In his message, President Putin highlighted India’s achievements, stating, “India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda.” 

Emphasising the value of the bilateral relationship between the two nations, he further said, “We highly value our special, privileged strategic partnership with India. I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will continue to expand constructive bilateral cooperation across multiple areas.” 

Ambassador Alipov wrote, “Dear Indian friends, Heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day!” He further said, “On the anniversary of this milestone in global history, I wish that all the aspirations of the Indian nation, progressing on the path of development and public welfare, be fulfilled. Jai Hind. Jai Russia.”

On India’s 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country’s growing global stature and strong international friendships. (ANI)

Tags: 79th Independence DayIndependence DayMacron Wishes India

