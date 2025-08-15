Independence Day 2025: IAF Choppers Fly Past Red Fort With Tiranga And Operation Sindoor Banner, PM Modi Salutes Op Sindoor Heroes

In a show of patriotism and national pride, two Indian Air Force choppers flew above the Red Ford, marking the 79th Independence Day celebrations. The Mi-17 helicopters showered flower petals.

One of them flew with the Tiranga and another with a banner of Operation Sindoor, honouring the bravery of Indian defence forces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation was launched targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Who Flew The Aircraft

Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal are those Indian Air Force personnel who flew the aircraft on the 79th Independence Day. This year, Independence Day celebrations were marked by Operation Sindoor, including its success, use of Made-in-India weapons during the operation and valour of armed forces personnel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort. He addressed the nation for 103 minutes, the longest speech ever. He was assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma in hoisting the Tricolour, after which flower petals were showered from two Indian Air Force aircraft.

This year’s Independence Day is themed ‘Naya Bharat’, in line with the government’s vision of achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

What PM Modi Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, stating, “I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination.”

He also highlighted Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) for the foundation of a strong and Viksit Bharat (developed India) for 2047. The Atmanirbhar Bharat includes Defence Self-Reliance and Operation Sindoor, Self-Reliance in Jet Engine, Semiconductors and High-Tech Leadership, Space Sector Independence, Clean and Renewable Energy, National Critical Minerals Mission, National Deepwater Exploration Mission, Agricultural Self-Reliance and Fertilisers, Digital Sovereignty and Indigenous Platforms, Self-Reliance in Medicines and Innovation, Championing Swadeshi, Mission Sudarshan Chakra.

