Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls For Self-reliance India Amid Trump’s Tariff Punch, Here Are The Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation from the rampart of the Red Fort, marking the 79th Independence Day. The prime minister spoke about 103 minutes, touching several subjects throughout his speech.

During the speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliance India) for the foundation of a strong and Viksit Bharat (developed India) for 2047.

Here Are The Key Highlights of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Defence Self-Reliance and Operation Sindoor: PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India’s defence self-reliance. He emphasized that indigenous capabilities, including Made-in-India weapons, enable India to act decisively and independently, proving that national security cannot rely on foreign dependence. Self-Reliance in Jet Engine: He urged Indian innovators and youth to develop jet engines within India, ensuring that future defence technology is entirely home-grown and self-reliant. Semiconductors and High-Tech Leadership: India will launch Made in India semiconductor chips by the end of 2025, reflecting the nation’s growing strength in critical technology sectors. He emphasized innovation in AI, cyber security, deep-tech, and operating systems for global competitiveness. Space Sector Independence: Celebrating the remarkable achievements of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, PM Modi announced ambitious plans for India’s very own space station, signalling a new era of indigenous space capabilities. Clean and Renewable Energy: PM Modi stressed the importance of energy independence, saying that for the bright future of youth and for welfare of farmers and that this will be done. He declared that while the world debates global warming, India had resolved to achieve 50% clean energy by 2030 yet, thanks to the commitment of its people, that goal was met by 2025. National Critical Minerals Mission: To secure resources essential for energy, industry, and defence, India has launched the National Critical Minerals Mission, exploring 1,200 sites. PM Modi highlighted that controlling these minerals strengthens strategic autonomy, ensuring India’s industrial and defence sectors remain self-reliant. National Deepwater Exploration Mission: India will harness its deepwater energy resources, strengthening energy self-reliance and reducing dependence on foreign fuel imports. Agricultural Self-Reliance and Fertilisers: PM Modi stressed the urgent need to produce fertilisers domestically to empower farmers and protect national food security. Reducing import dependence ensures the nation’s agricultural sector thrives independently, safeguarding farmers’ welfare and strengthening India’s economic sovereignty. Digital Sovereignty and Indigenous Platforms: PM Modi called on the youth to develop India’s own social media platforms and digital infrastructure, ensuring communication, data, and technological ecosystems remain secure and independent, reinforcing India’s digital autonomy. Self-Reliance in Medicines and Innovation: PM Modi highlighted India’s strength as the “pharmacy of the world” and stressed the urgent need to invest more in research and development. Championing Swadeshi: PM Modi urged citizens and shopkeepers to champion India-made goods under the “Vocal for Local” initiative, stressing that Swadeshi should stem from pride and strength, not compulsion. He called for visible promotion, such as “Swadeshi” boards outside shops, to boost self-reliance, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen India’s economic and industrial base. Mission Sudarshan Chakra: Honouring Tradition and Strengthening Defence: PM Modi announced the launch of “Mission Sudarshan Chakra”, aimed at neutralising enemy defence infiltrations and enhancing India’s offensive capabilities. He linked the mission to the legendary Shri Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, highlighting how India draws inspiration from its rich cultural and mythological heritage to guide modern defence innovations.

