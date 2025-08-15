PM Modi Calls Maha Kumbh ‘A Great Wonder For The World’ In Independence Day Address

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which Modi termed a “wonderous spectacle” to the world, was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as the embodiment of India’s cultural resilience and diversity.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day at the Red Fort, Modi stated that the Maha Kumbh was not just a religious gathering, but living testimony to the veracity of Indian dynamism.

“Here at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, we experienced how the vibrancy of India is experienced. Crores of individuals at a single location, one thought, one life, one endeavor… it is a wonderful miracle for the world,” PM Modi said. “The achievement of Maha Kumbh is proof of the resilience of India. Our nation is abounds with the vibrancy of languages.”

The 45-day spiritual congregation, which is organized every 12 years, started on January 13 this year and attracted more than 62 crore pilgrims to the holy trinity of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. Pilgrims from all over India and even outside the country performed the holy dip at the Sangam, forming one of the biggest peaceful congregations on the planet.

PM Modi praised India’s cultural tolerance

PM Modi pointed out that such a programme, on such a large scale, without any problem, has demonstrated India’s organisational capability, spiritual richness, and cultural tolerance.

Connecting the essence of oneness at the Maha Kumbh to his vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister asked the citizens to go for Made in India goods. “Let’s embrace this collective responsibility to make the change and remake the world,” he added.

He also came with an important announcement regarding India’s technology aspirations, announcing that the nation’s first indigenously developed semiconductor chips would be available in the market by the end of this year.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hoisted the national tricolour after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Army, Navy, and Air Force Chiefs gave ceremonial salutes. The event also featured an inter-service guard of honour of 128 personnel led by Wing Commander Arun Nagar.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Issues Big Warning To Pakistan On 79th Independence Day: ‘India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear…’