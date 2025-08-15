Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Big Announcements; New GST Reforms, Lower Daily Use Taxes, Focuses on Employment

India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day today, 15 August 2025. On this auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort following national flag hoisting. During his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, PM Modi delivered big announcements to make the country “atmanirbhar” or self-reliant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined plans focusing on Rs 1 Lakh crore youth employment, new GST reforms, and aimed to lower the prices for consumers on daily-use items across the country.

He offered his vision for “Naya Bharat” or New India. Here are the key highlights from PM Modi’s longest-ever Independence Day speech:

New GST Reforms as Diwali Gift

PM Modi announced new GST reforms by Diwali, which will focus on reducing taxes on essential goods and provide relief to MSMEs, local vendors, and consumers.

Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana Launched

PM Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana worth Rs 1 crore. This scheme aims to give all first-time job seekers Rs 15,000 per month after getting jobs in private companies. The main aim of the yojana is to strengthen the bridge between Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.

Sudarshan Chakra Mission

PM Modi launched the ‘Sudarshan Chakra Mission’, a powerful weapon system that will neutralise any attempt of enemy attacks and also strike back with full force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We have chosen the path of Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra.”

Reform Task Force for a $10 Trillion Bharat

PM Modi announced the formation of a dedicated Reform Task Force to drive next-generation reforms. Its mission is to boost economic growth, modernise governance, and make Bharat ready for the challenges of becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2047.

PM Narendra Modi says, “We are now also heading towards ‘Samudra Manthan’. Taking this forward, we want to work in Mission Mode to look for the oil and gas reserves in the sea. So, India is about to launch National Deep Water Exploration Mission.” Video: DD pic.twitter.com/sMPN5QuF8K — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025







New Initiatives for Energy Projects

PM Modi announced the beginning of “Samudra Manthan,” and highlighted that a significant portion of India’s budget is still imports of petrol, diesel, and gas. He further announced the launch of the National Deepwater Exploration Mission.

PM Modi also remembered the efforts of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor and celebrated the success of desi defence products. He also urged scientists and engineers to make “Made in India” fighter jets.

PM Modi said, “Today, I urge the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals and all departments of the government that we should have our jet engines for our own Made in India fighter jets.”