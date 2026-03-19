LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Eid 2026 latest world news Iran protests Ashutosh Sharma ipl chand raat 2026 date Israeli airstrike dhurandhar 2 Iran US War Aditya Dhar delhi Bollywood and cricket Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty
LIVE TV
Home > India News > India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

India will source crude oil and LPG from multiple countries, including Russia, amid global disruptions.

India Looks to Diversify Energy Sources (Image: X/ ANI)
India Looks to Diversify Energy Sources (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 19, 2026 21:22:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

Due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region and accompanying global disruptions, India has declared it will seek to source crude oil and LPG from multiple nations, including Russia.

During a press briefing, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated unequivocally that no single country will be relied upon for India’s energy needs. Officials indicated they are actively pursuing all avenues to maintain stable fuel availability for use within the nation.

‘No Dependence on Single Supplier’

The MEA’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stressed that India’s energy security and affordability will guide the government in their pursuit of crude oil from many different suppliers; therefore, the policy will be based on market conditions. He further reaffirmed India’s position by stating, “We purchase our crude oil from many different suppliers, so we will not be reliant on a single supplier and we do not want to be.”

The MEA spokesperson also noted national interest drives all decisions involving sourcing energy supplies. Thus, as long as the price is right, India will purchase oil from whoever has it available, which includes purchasing crude oil/gas from Russia, if buying from Russia is in India’s national interest.

The energy markets across the globe are facing tremendous pressures at this time due to the conflict involving Iran, which has disrupted all shipping routes and supply across the world; this is having an acute impact upon energy supplies to India. India has nearly all of its energy needs met through imports, therefore it is severely affected by the disruption of supplies to all energy-producing countries.

The government is monitoring the situation closely and is taking action to ensure that fuel will not be in short supply in India. The government will continue to focus on the maintenance of stable and secure supplies of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to both households and industry.

Global Conflict Impacts Supply

India is one of the biggest consumers of oil in the world, and a very large percentage of that oil is imported. In recent years, Russia has become the world’s largest exporter of oil and is by far the biggest supplier to India, primarily due to reductions in the price of crude oil caused by changes to global geopolitical relationships and events.

The government has continued to affirm that its overall strategy will be to diversify its sources of energy to reduce the risk that is associated with disruptions to the supply chain. By ensuring that India is obtaining its energy from multiple regions of the world; i.e. The Middle East, Russia, and other global sources, the Indian government will be better able to lessen or totally mitigate the risks associated with disruptions to the supply chain.

Also Read: Brent Crude Prices Today: Barrel Crosses $110 As Gulf Energy Hubs Come Under Attack Amid Raging Middle East War, Check Latest Oil Rates Here   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: India crude oilIndia LPGIndia LPG crisis

RELATED News

When Is Eid Moon Sighting In India? Check City-Wise Chand Raat Timings, Delhi To Hyderabad, Moon Visibility Window And Other Details

Yuvarambh 2026: Building Real Pathways for Youth Entrepreneurship

Yuvarambh 2026: Building Real Pathways for Youth Entrepreneurship

Ryan Pinto on Building Good Human Beings: Why Value-Based Education Matters in Today’s World

CDSL–KPMG in India Report Calls for Data-Led Transformation of India’s Securities Market, Proposes ‘3C’ Framework

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Big Blow For Rajasthan Royals as ₹2.4 Crore All-Rounder Suffers Groin Injury, Doubtful for Season | Details Inside

India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

Border 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Sunny Deol’s Epic War Drama? Check Key Details Here

IND vs IRE: CONFIRMED! India To Play T20I Series Against Ireland In June

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Kerala To Celebrate Festival On Friday After Shawwal Moon Sighting, Markets See Last-Minute Rush

WI-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20I Series In India, US, Caribbean, Check TV Channel & Match Timings

IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Deadly Swing Stuns Virat Kohli in RCB Nets, Viral Video Sparks ‘Weakness’ Debate | WATCH

Who Was Saleh Mohammadi? 19-Year-Old Wrestler, Who Was Accused Of Killing A Police Officer, Gets Executed By Iran, Among Two Others Over January Protests

Brent Crude Prices Today: Barrel Crosses $110 As Gulf Energy Hubs Come Under Attack Amid Raging Middle East War, Check Latest Oil Rates Here

‘KL Rahul, Axar Patel Changed my Game’: Ashutosh Sharma Opens up on Delhi Capitals Role | IPL 2026 Exclusive

India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’
India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’
India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’
India To Source Crude Oil And LPG From Multiple Countries Including Russia, MEA Stresses, ‘Do Not Want To Be Reliant On A Single Supplier’

QUICK LINKS