"India will eat one Roti less but never succumb to strong arming": Manish Tewari on Trump's remarks

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks, “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China,” saying that the issue is not about tariffs but about “self-respect, dignity, and honour.”

Drawing a parallel between India’s past struggles against the British Empire and the contemporary situation, the Congress leader asserted that India would rather make sacrifices but would never give up to “strong-arming.”

In a social media post on X, Manish Tewari wrote, “What @realDonaldTrump and the likes of @RealPNavarro don’t quite get it is not about tariff’s it is about self respect, dignity and honour. We fought the Imperial British & vanquished them. India will eat one Roti less but never succumb to strong arming. Trump says India and Russia appear ‘lost’ to ‘deepest, darkest China'”

This comes after United States President Donald Trump posted a comment on his social media platform Truth Social, stating that the US has “lost Russia and India to deepest, darkest China.”

Sharing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the SCO summit, Trump posted, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

His reaction had come a few days after India, Russia, and China stood together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Tianjin.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump responded to his post on Truth Social where he called of losing ‘India and Russia to China’, saying that he does not think that has happened.

Responding to ANI while addressing the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment with India purchasing Russian oil and spoke about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on India.

On being asked to whom he blames for losing India to China in his post earlier on Friday, the US President said, “I don’t think we have. I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi as you know. He was here couple of months ago, in fact we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference.”

Earlier on Friday, Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, again accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India’s tariffs cost “Americans’ jobs”. (ANI)

