India, Zimbabwe Can Write The Next Great Chapter Of South-South Cooperation: Zimbabwe VP

India, Africa Co-Creating Shared Future Built on Trust, Collaboration: MoS External Affairs

Together with India, Zimbabwe can write the next great chapter of South-South cooperation, demonstrating to the world, that partnerships among developing nations can drive innovation, build industries, and create a more equitable, global economy, said H.E. Gen. (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, Vice President, Republic of Zimbabwe. He was speaking during the inaugural session titled ‘Synergies towards Co-Creating a Shared Future’ at the CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi on 27 August. He said that Africa offers the world more than just resources, it brings markets, talent and innovation.

Dr Chiwenga said that Africa has one of the fastest-growing population and some of the youngest most dynamic minds in the world. By 2050, Africa will house over 2.5 billion people, driving consumer demand, industrialization, and infrastructure development on an unprecedented scale. He said Africa, through its mineral wealth, is positioned as a critical player in the global supply chain for green technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The Vice President of Zimbabwe listed a slew of opportunities for India in Zimbabwe. “As we aim to achieve upper middle income status by 2030, Zimbabwe offers vast opportunities in (1) mining and value addition, particularly, lithium for electric vehicle and renewable energy storage; (2) agriculture and food processing, combining Indian technologies and Zimbabwe’s land for food security; (3) healthcare and pharmaceuticals, establishing manufacturing plants to save Zimbabwe and neighbouring markets; (4) ICT and digital infrastructure, where Indian expertise can drive transition to a modern, connected economy, where e-commerce opens the way for new streams of GDP growth; (5) infrastructure development, leveraging India’s experience in constructing dams, building highways, railway systems and smart cities, to shape Zimbabwe’s vision 2030; (6) huge demographic dividend, a tested youthful and skilled workforce, high literacy rate and growing digital capacity, providing strong base for industrial and technological ventures; and (7) strategic reforms, including modern investment laws, special economic zones, and one stop investment service, making Zimbabwe one of the most competitive destinations.”

Mr Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India, said that India and Africa are shaping a strong partnership to co-create a shared future built on mutual trust and collaborative efforts. “Today, we have not only created a vibrant, development cooperation together, but also committed to shaping a brighter future for generations to come. Our shared emphasis on trust and transparency make India and Africa natural partners,” he said. India has helped African countries promote digital transformation through setting up of IT centres, science and tech parks, and entrepreneur development centres, he said, and further added that India is keen to share its experience and know-how to help Africa in its energy transition, through rapid deployment of clean energy technologies.

Mr Rajiv Memani, President, CII, said that India and Africa have very deep historical relationship, a common position in the Global South, and are deepening relationship across sectors. He said that while the growth, size, and scale are important, India also wants to be a reliable trading partner and wants to see how it can champion the cause of the Global South as it goes through its own growth trajectory. That is the reason the relationship between Indian and Africa becomes very relevant. He noted that there is great partnership potential between India and African across sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, and defence, among others.

Mr Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said that there are a lot of opportunities for cross-continental investment, collaboration, and leveraging talent and markets between the two regions. He highlighted that there are a lot of Indian companies that can bring their talent and capability to African market and serve African consumers across sectors. Mr Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII, moderated the session, and said that this edition of the conclave is attracting more than 1,600 delegates from 64 countries with 17 non-African countries.

